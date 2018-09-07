J.R. Sweezy to start Seahawks’ opener at right guard; rookie Tre Flowers could start, too

J .R. Sweezy goes from a Tampa Bay Buccaneer to a re-signed Seahawk to injured all August—and now to apparently starting Seattle’s opener.
The Seahawks on Friday declared starting right guard D.J. Fluker out for Sunday’s first game, at Denver, because of a hamstring injury.
Sweezy came back last week from a high-ankle sprain he got in his first practice after signing Aug. 1 back with the team for which he started two Super Bowls in the 2013 and ‘14 seasons. Coach Pete Carroll said last week Sweezy would be ready for the opener, and he’s since taken the practice reps at right guard with Fluker has been out.
“I’m ready to go,” Sweezy said following Friday’s light practice.
“I’m back home, back where I belong.”
Seattle signed Fluker to a free-agent contract this spring.
The Seahawks list cornerback Dontae Johnson as questionable for Sunday. He was going to start at right cornerback, where he started 16 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. That is, until he got what the team listed as a hip injury and missed practice Thursday.
Carroll said Johnson has a strained groin.
With veteran Byron Maxwell on injured reserve, rookie Tre Flowers is poised to start at right cornerback in his first NFL game, if Johnson can’t play.
That would give Seattle two rookie starters in their NFL debuts. Shaquem Griffin is going to start at weakside linebacker, as K.J. Wright eyes next week and the Sept. 17 game at Chicago for his return from arthroscopic knee surgery.
Coach Pete Carroll was characteristically coy following Friday’s practice on whether Flowers will indeed start Sunday. Carroll said the rookie is ready to, if needed.
