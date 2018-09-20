Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll saying QB’s “over-trying” during Seahawks’ 0-2 start

Russell Wilson has an answer to his coach asserting he is “over-trying.”
And it’s a response with logic that is tough to knock.
“I’d rather be trying than not trying, huh? I guess that’s how I look at it,” the Seahawks’ quarterback said Thursday, responding with what he thought of coach Pete Carroll telling Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Tuesday that Wilson was “over-trying” by extending plays that aren’t there.
“I’m finding Russ over-trying a little bit. He’s pressing in difficult situations to try to see if he can come up with a way to make something happen instead of just getting rid of the football,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Tuesday. “But in the long yardage situation, we need to get rid of the ball and just give up on the play because it’s not happening, and not take an additional pressure.”
That was the day after Wilson got sacked six times and made two crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter of a 24-17 loss at Chicago.
“I always give 100 percent, give everything I can, from a preparation standpoint all week, from the time you get back on the plane to the time you get to get back on the field,” Wilson said three days before Seattle (0-2) plays its home opener against Dallas (1-1). “I can say that for every game that I have ever played in my life I’ve always given everything that I’ve hard. Doesn’t matter what the score is, doesn’t matter how much we are up or how much we are down. That’s all I know.
“So, I love playing hard. I love playing as tough as I can go. And I will keep swinging.”
Wilson was on the Seahawks’ injury report Wednesday for one of the few times in his career. He’s listed with a new hamstring injury, though he practiced fully. He has yet to miss a game in his seven-year career with Seattle, and will start again Sunday against the Cowboys.
Wilson said he felt hamstring pain while running away from chasing Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack (again) late in Monday night’s loss in Chicago.
“I’m fine. I’m good to go,” Wilson said. “I guess you have to report everything now.”
