3 keys for Seahawks home opener, including: For the love of Sherman Smith, run the ball!

DALLAS COWBOYS (1-1) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m., CenturyLink Field
Line: Seahawks by 1 1/2.
TV: Ch.13 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: Dallas leads the regular-season series 10-7. The Seahawks have won the last two meetings, both in Arlington, Texas. The last was on Christmas Eve, when Dak Prescott looked inert and off target throwing for the Cowboys, Seattle’s Justin Coleman intercepted one of his passes, returned it for a touchdown and then jumped into a Salavation Army holiday giving kettle, and the Seahawks won 21-12.
Dallas won in its last game at CenturyLink FIeld, on Oct. 12, 2014, 30-23.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Will they ever run the ball? Is Chris Carson still on the team?: Third consecutive game asking this. Coach Pete Carroll reiterated this past week that Carson is his featured back. So feature him! He has 13 carries through two games, and didn’t touch the ball after 11:51 remained in the second quarter Monday night at Chicago. Seattle is 73 percent pass, 27 percent run through two games, and they have been one-score tight ones almost the entire time this season. To make defenses honest, to help Russell Wilson end his NFL-most sacks, to help a besieged offensive line—for the love of Sherman Smith—run the ball.
Wagner’s return to shadow Dak: Bobby Wagner picked a fine time to recover from a groin injury, to start opposite Dak Prescott. Dallas’ quarterback is running more this season than when the Seahawks played him on Christmas Eve, when he and the Cowboys scored just 12 points and looked feeble offensively. Prescott had a career-high 45 yards on the ground last week in beating the Giants. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants Prescott to run even more, like a Cam Newton. And what Jerry Jones wants in Dallas, he gets. Wagner is fast and strong enough to bolt through traffic and track down Prescott as his spy when he runs. That could negate Dallas’ big difference on offense right now, and it could be decisive for the Seahawks.
Answer Dallas’ blitzing?: The Cowboys are second in the NFL with nine sacks. They had six last week against the statue that is Eli Manning and the Giants. Russell Wilson is far more elusive than that, but he hasn’t eluded many so far this season while getting sacked an NFL-most 12 times. Dallas is blitzing more than it ever has under coordinator Rod Marinelli. Expect the Seahawks to answer that with extra tight ends such as rookie Will Dissly chip blocking edge rusher or staying in to block them instead of going out on routes. And, hey, maybe a run or three by the Seahawks at those blitzers would slow them down a little, eh?
The pick: Seahawks, 17-13. It feels like Last Chance Saloon already for Seattle. And it’s only September. But as Wagner said: “You don’t want to be 0-3.” Finally, a commitment to running more helps Wilson find time for big pass plays to Brandon Marshall in the red zone. And Wagner stops Prescott’s running. Seattle is the more desperate team, already. And it will be decisive at the end.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
54 Bobby Wagner LB 6-0 245 seventh
All-Pro’s return from injury can neutralize the biggest plus Dallas’ offense has over last time these teams met: Dak Prescott’s running.
32 Chris Carson RB 5-11 222 second
If the Seahawks don’t run their lead back more in this one, perhaps they never will. It’s not like he’s gassed.
65 Germain Ifedi RT 6-5 325 third
Demarcus Lawrence is the third elite pass rusher in as many games coming at him. He’s held up against Von Miller and Khalil Mack better than the sack numbers suggest.
DALLAS
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
4 Dak Prescott QB 6-2 238 fourth
He’s running more, making him more of a dynamic threat than he was when he looked bad Christmas Eve standing still and misfiring against Seattle. Has yet to throw an INT this season.
21 Ezekiel Elliott RB 6-0 228 third
Just 147 yards rushing through two games. Sensing Dallas is going to test Seattle’s new interior defense with him early. If successful, look out Seahawks.
90 Demarcus Lawrence DE 6-3 265 15th
Rugged, truer end than Miller and Mack, thus more of a strength test, too, for Ifedi in pass protection. 2 sacks this season, 14 1/2 last year.
gregg.bell@thenewstribune.com; @gbellseattle
