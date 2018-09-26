Carroll likes Fluker-Sweezy guard pairing, likely to be that again for Seahawks at Arizona

The Seahawks liked the latest version of their offensive line so much it’s likely to stay that way again this week.
J.R. Sweezy moved from fill-in right guard to play left guard for the first time in his career last weekend against Dallas. That was because starting left guard Ethan Pocic was in a walking boot with an ankle injury. Massive D.J. Fluker made his Seahawks debut at right guard, after this offseason’s free-agent acquisition had missed three weeks with a hamstring injury.
The result: Seattle (1-2) used Fluker’s and Sweezy’s drive blocking to control Dallas and the game with its rushing offense and run blocking. Thirty-nine rushes later—including 32 for 102 yards by Chris Carson—the Seahawks go their first win this season.
“They did a nice job. It was obvious how Fluke played and his presence out there. I thought J.R. and the two of them playing together, showed up,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “It was a nice combination.”
So nice, Carroll said even if Pocic returns before Sunday’s game at Arizona (0-3), it would be difficult for him to unseat Sweezy at left guard this week.
“It’s going to have to show itself that he’s really ready to go for us to change. Those guys did a good job and we don’t need to rush him back under these circumstances,” Carroll said of Pocic, the team’s second-round draft choice from 2017. “We’re just getting started with D.J. back in and Sweez on the other side.
“I don’t expect that he would just jump right back in because he can’t practice (Wednesday). That’s going to be hard for him to get back that fast. But he might be available on game day.”
That, it appears, would be as Sweezy’s backup.
The offensive line will change again on Sunday, though.
Justin Britt will return from a bruised right shoulder to start at center. Joey Hunt made his second NFL start against Dallas for Britt.
All those carries for Carson, by far his career high and the most by a Seahawk since Thomas Rawls in 201, left the lead back sore. He was limited in practice with a new hip injury.
