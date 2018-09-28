Doug Baldwin questionable, signs are he’ll play Sunday; Quinton Jefferson’s role increases

The Seahawks are down another pass rusher and maybe two for their first test inside the NFC West this season.
The team declared on Friday that rookie Rasheem Green is out for Sunday’s game at Arizona because of an injured ankle. Fellow defensive end Dion Jordan is questionable with a hip injury.
Doug Baldwin is questionable, though all signs are the Pro Bowl wide receiver will play after missing the last two games with a sprained knee. He returned to practice this week for the first time since before he got hurt Sept. 9 in the opener at Denver, and has been making all the cuts and moves the Seahawks expect.
Lead running back Chris Carson is questionable with a hip injury, though I’m sensing he will play (coach Pete Carroll was due to talk about the injury report later Friday following practice. Carson has been limited in practices this week after his career highs of 32 carries and 102 yards last weekend in the win over Dallas.
Whether Carson plays or not, expect rookie first-round draft choice Rashaad Penny to carry more of the rushing load Sunday against the Cardinals.
Left guard Ethan Pocic is doubtful to play Sunday because of an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Cowboys game. But Carroll had already said he was probably going to stay with J.R. Sweezy at left guard and D.J. Fluker at right guard against Arizona, after a successful debut of that physical guard pairing against Dallas.
Green’s absence and Jordan’s iffy status make Quinton Jefferson—and, thus, Cliff Avril—even more prominent for the Seahawks’ pass rush Sunday.
Yes, Avril.
Forced into retirement and local sports-talk radio this offseason by a serious neck injury, the Pro Bowl defensive end and sack man has been mentoring Jefferson regularly throughout the preseason through the start of this regular season.
It’s working.
Last weekend in Seattle’s first win of the season, Jefferson was in the Cowboys’ backfield almost as much as Dak Prescott. Jefferson hit Dallas’ quarterback four times. He got through and past Cowboys starting right tackle La’el Collins repeatedly, providing Clark a unexpectedly effective bookend as edge pass rushers.
Now Jefferson wants more.
“We were all getting after the quarterback and getting QB hits. It was fun!” Jefferson said.
“It felt good to be back there. You just want to finish those plays. I’ve been looking through my film study to see how I can turn those hits into sacks.”
That’s where Avril can help. And is helping.
He was back meeting with Jefferson again Friday before practice, to fine tune his footwork and hand technique, to get the extra second or two of quickness past the blocker and to the quarterback to create those so-far elusive sacks.
Comments