Seahawks Notebook: Mike Davis knew immediately this would be his huge rushing day. And it was

How did Mike Davis know right away this was going to be a huge day for him in the desert?
First, the third-string tailback found out 90 minutes before kickoff against Arizona that the Seahawks were leaving lead running back Chris Carson inactive because of a hip injury. Then, making his first start since late last season when he replaced Carson after Carson broke his leg, Davis had as many carries Sunday in the game’s first three plays than he had all season.
“No biggie,” the fourth-year veteran said over the rap music blaring in the Seahawks’ locker room after their 20-17 victory over the winless Cardinals got them to 2-2 on the season.
“I practice every week like I’m going to be the starter, so it won’t be a surprise to me when that time comes.”
Davis romped 21 times for 101 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. His previous career bests were 16 rushes, 66 yards, no TDs. The runner the two-win San Francisco 49ers waived in the spring of 2017 ran 20 yards around the right side for the game’s first score. Then he bulled behind mammoth right guard D.J. Fluker for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give Seattle its second lead of an ugly game, 17-10.
And Davis galloped for 13 yards to begin the Seahawks’ final, game-winning drive to Sebastian Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal on the day’s final play.
“Mike Davis ran like crazy,” coach Pete Carroll said.
It was Seattle’s second consecutive week with a 100-yard back, after Carson’s career day on 32 carries the week before in the win over Dallas. Davis’ two rushing touchdowns Sunday were twice as many as the Seahawks’ running backs had all last season. This, after the first two games when Seattle threw it 73 percent of the time and ran it just 27 percent. Both of those were losses.
The last two games: 43 percent pass, 57 percent run. And two wins.
For the season, the Seahawks are up to 45 percent running and 55 percent passing.
Still, on fourth and 1 and third and 1 Sunday, they passed. Russell Wilson got sacked by Arizona’s Chandler Jones late in the first half on fourth down, setting up the Cardinals at midfield for a field goal Phil Dawson missed. And Wilson was chased into an incomplete pass and punt in the fourth quarter while throwing on third and 1.
Davis starting over rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny and getting 21 rushes to Penny’s nine, for 49 yards, reinforced coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and the Seahawks trust Davis, and believe Penny needs to grow into a more prominent role.
Like a good back should, Davis credited left tackle Duane Brown, left guard J.R. Sweezy, center Justin Britt, Fluker and right tackle Germain Ifedi.
“It’s let’s you know of the great job that they are doing,” Davis said of the consecutive breakout rushing days. “We are relying on those guys, and they are relying on whatever back is behind them. That just let’s you know, whoever goes in, they are doing their job.”
Brown, the 11th-year veteran, approved.
“It’s awesome,” Brown said of the Seahawks’ runners. “They really run behind our pads. They’re looking for contact sometimes, and defenses don’t like that.
“Mike and Chris are two different backs. Chris is downhill and trying to run over guys. Mike is very shifty. It’s a great one-two. When we get Chris back, it’s going to be a very effective one-two for us.”
Carroll wasn’t definitely about whether Carson would be ready to play next weekend when the undefeated, NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams come to CenturyLink Field. But the coach said Carson was close to playing Sunday, so that would indicate a return for Carson.
Dissly injured
Earl Thomas wasn’t the only major Seahawks injury Sunday.
Tight end Will Dissly had his impressive rookie season stopped when he injured the patellar tendon in his right knee getting tackled at the end of a 5-yard reception in the first quarter, on the way to Davis’ first touchdown run.
Carroll didn’t have a specific timetable on how long Dissly may be out. But the former University of Washington defensive lineman who has shown effective hands as a catcher and blocker while starting this month with fellow tight end Nick Vannett left the field on the back of a motorized cart, like Thomas did.
Seahawks teammates patted the fourth-round pick from Bozeman, Mont., on top of his helmet as he was driven away from the field.
“We’re keeping Will in our prayers,” Brown said. “He’s having a heck of a rookie year, and it sucks for him. I hate it for him.”
When the Seahawks went to short-yardage formations after Dissly went out, tackle George Fant came in as the extra tight end.
Once, on the goal line, the Seahawks brought in Fant and backup center Joey Hunt along with Vannett for three “tight ends.” Fant reported as an eligible receiver wearing an ineligible number to the officiating crew. Hunt apparently did not, because referee John Hussey only announed Fant as eligible before the snap. Davis scored running it in from the one on that play in the third quarter, but Hunt lining up as the last eligible receiver on the left side of the line without reporting made it an illegal-formation foul.
Davis scored again four plays later to put Seattle ahead 17-10.
Baldwin returns
Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin had five catches in seven targets by Russell Wilson, for 41 yards, in his first game since he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee Sept. 9 in the opening loss at Denver.
Oddly, Baldwin caught two passes in his specialty, on third downs, but didn’t extend the drive because he fell short of the line to gain each time.
“I am just thankful we got the win,” he said. “It was big time for where we are in the season. We needed this.”
INACTIVES
Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright missed his fourth consecutive game since his arthroscopic knee surgery late last month. Mychal Kendricks started his third straight game at weakside linebacker for Wright.
Seattle’s other inactives: left guard Ethan Pocic (J.R. Sweezy started his second consecutive game for Pocic), defensive end Dion Jordan (hip), rookie defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle), safety Shalom Luani and reserve wide receiver Keenan Reynolds.
EXTRA POINTS
Third-down running back C.J. Prosise played in the 2-minute offense, after missing practice time last week with a core-muscle injury. Prosise didn’t get a carry or a reception.
