Frank Clark stomach illness leaves him questionable, weakens Seahawks’ pass rush for Rams game

Chris Carson is ready to return as the Seahawks’ lead rusher.
But Frank Clark is not so well off.
Seattle on Friday listed its leading pass rusher as questionable to play in Sunday’s large NFC West test against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. Clark has been sick with a stomach illness all this week, and the team sent him home a couple times. That leaves him iffy to face quarterback Jared Godd and L.A.’s top-ranked offense that is averaging 35 points per game.
“He’s sick He’s been sick all week,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s walk-through practice. “We sent him back home a couple times. He’s got a bad stomach, and so he’s working through it.
“Just got to wait it out, and see what happens on the weekend.”
Rookie defensive end Rasheem Green is already out with an ankle injury. So an already thin, unproven Seahawks pass rush especially needs Clark in its attempts to slow down the rampaging Rams, and to prevent Seattle from falling three games out of the division lead before the leaves are even off the trees.
Carson missed last week’s win at Arizona because of a hip injury he got carrying the ball a career-high 32 times for 102 yards. He returned to practice Thursday, and Carroll said Carson is “ready to go.”
“He had a great week,” the coach said.
So is it Carson back as the featured back? Or will Mike Davis take that role Sunday coming off his career day with 21 carries and 101 yards rushing last weekend, filling in for Carson?
All indications are Carson is still the starter. But Carroll wants to keep the public, and, he hopes, the Rams, guessing. Carson is more of a physical, run-you-over back while Davis is more elusive.
“Yeah,” Carroll said, characteristically coy, “it’s a good problem. A good problem.”
Left guard J.R. Sweezy was not at practice. His wife was having a baby Friday morning.
