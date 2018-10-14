Wilson, Baldwin, Clark lead Seahawks to a cracker of a time in London, a 27-3 rout of Oakland

“Bob’s your uncle!”
The Seahawks would be all set if they played every game in England.
Or if they played the malfunctioning Raiders every time.
Russell Wilson had time to drop a snap off England’s famous pitch and throw an improvisational touchdown pass to David Moore, who then tumbled over the European football-style advertising end boards after his second score in as many weeks. Frank Clark chimed on the pass rush all night like Big Ben for 2 1/2 sacks and two sack fumbles that Seattle converted into 10 points.
And thousands of Seahawks fans from the Pacific Northwest, the United Kingdom, Germany and across Europe roared inside famed Wembley Stadium throughout Seattle’s cracker of a Sunday night in London, a 27-3 whipping of Oakland in the Seahawks’ first-ever game outside the United States.
The spectacle attracted 84,922 fans, the largest crowd for an NFL game in the 11 years the league has staged them in London.
Tyler Lockett caught his fifth touchdown passes in six games this season, one off his career high. That made it 27-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Seahawks (3-3) got to .500 before their 10-plus-hour flight home into Monday then their bye week.
The Seahawks continued their empahsis on running the ball by rushing on the game’s first seven plays, starting a 14-play, 86-yard opening march that took half the opening quarter. It ended with Wilson’s second touchdown pass to Moore in as many weeks, as the seventh-round draft choice in 2017 pushed further ahead of 34-year-old six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall in the receiver rotation.
Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 222 with three touchdowns and one interception. And Doug Baldwin returned to the Seahawks’ season after injuries to both knees, then a one-target game last week against the Rams. The Pro Bowl wide receiver had six catches for 91 yards. That included two, twisting grabs for 65 yards in the third quarter.
Clark and the Seahawks’ defensive line dominated Oakland’s offensive line coach by Tom Cable, the coach of Seattle’s maligned line until Janiary. Clark had 2 1/2 sacks of Oakland’s Derek Carr, two of which resulted in fumbles the Seahawks recovered and turned into 10 points. Clark also hit Carr three other times, and had four tackles.
The Seahawks enjoyed Cable’s work for another team on this night. They had six sacks and hit Carr 10 other times.
Seattle was 24th in the NFL averaging two sacks per game entering Sunday.
The pass rush kept the Raiders from throwing the ball down the field. Meanwhile, All-Pro Bobby Wagner and Seattle’s defensive front also throttled Marshawn Lynch in the former Seahawks cornerstone’s first game against them since he left after the 2015 season. Lynch had 45 inconsequential yards on 13* carries.
Seattle led 17-0. The only drama left was to see how many more chants of “SEA!HAWKS!” would echo through the historic stadium that proclaims itself “The Home of England” for all its world-class national soccer fixtures.
According to The Associated Press’ Josh Dubow, in 43 regular and postseason games the Raiders defensive coordinator from 2015-17, Ken Norton Jr.’s defenses never held an opponent scoreless in a first half.
In first game as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator against Oakland, Norton’s unit blanked Oakland.
Comments