Seahawks make roster moves. No, they don’t involve Bruce Irvin--at least not yet

The Seahawks made roster moves Tuesday.
No, they did not involve new free agent Bruce Irvin. At least not yet.
They signed cornerback Kalan Reed from their practice squad to the active roster. Reed was a seventh-round draft choice by Tennessee in 2016. He played seven games for the Titans over the ‘16 and ‘17 season.
The Seahawks waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee from the roster. Ellerbee played in one game. He had 13 special-teams snaps last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Seattle signed to its practice squad one-time summer love and running back Troymaine Pope. Pope led the Seahawks in rushing in the 2016 preseason as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, but the team cut him at the end of that preseason anyway. Seattle briefly re-signed Pope in the spring of 2017 then released him a month later.
The Seahawks cut tight Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad, per the NFL’s official transactions. Swoopes, an undrafted rookie free agent last year and former University of Texas quarterback, made his first NFL start last month against Oakland. He caught his first career pass in that London game.
He lost his place on the active roster when starting tight end Ed Dickson made his season debut two weeks ago at Detroit coming off the non-football-injury list.
