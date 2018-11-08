Five starters miss practice three days before Seahawks’ already tall task at mighty Rams

Five starters out, including the two most indispensable players on offense lately, days before playing at the division-leading Los Angeles Rams?
Yes, the Seahawks have had better Thursday practice reports.
Chris Carson sprinted somewhat extensively on a side field to test his soft-tissue injury in his left hip during the first portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. But Seattle’s lead running back did not practice for the second consecutive day.
Same with plowing right guard D.J. Fluker. He missed another practice because of a calf injury. He and Carson have been the keys to Seattle’s four wins by running the ball right at defenses this season, and the 33-31 loss to the Rams in Seattle last month when the Seahawks rushed for a season-high 190 yards.
Bradley McDougald missed another practice with his knee that’s been sore for weeks. The starting strong safety has been the most consistent performer on the defense from the opening game. But now second-year man Delano Hill looks as likely as he’s been yet to make his first career start.
Think Rams whiz-kid coach and play caller Sean McVay might send his number-one offense in the NFL on attack at Hill if McDougald’s not in the middle of Seattle’s defense on Sunday?
On top of that, starting free safety Tedric Thompson has been limited this week by a quadriceps issue.
Starting defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who with partner Jarran Reed are vital to the Seahawks slowing the running of dynamic Rams back Todd Gurley, missed practice for the second straight day. He has a foot injury.
Pro Bowl outside linebacker K.J. Wright took the day off to rest his surgically repaired left knee.
The good injury news three days before the Rams game: Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin was back on a limited basis. He missed Wednesday’s work with a new groin injury.
Comments