Richard Sherman has more, better to say on Seahawks’ Pete Carroll than he does Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman (25) and former Stanford teammate Doug Baldwin (89) flank coach Pete Carroll during a 2014 game in Seattle. Sherman, now with the San Francisco 49ers, said this week Carroll is “a good man and a good coach” and that he has “no ill will” toward him for how the team released him in March while he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Baldwin said the way it ended for Sherman with the Seahawks was “sh***y.” Elaine Thompson AP