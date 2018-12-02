Doug Baldwin leads Seahawks ode to Richard Sherman, reenacts famous tip-pass interception

Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith were back on the field. So it only made sense.
Call it: The Tip, Part 2.
The Seahawks’ celebration after their first score, a four-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jaron Brown in the first quarter, harkened back to the NFC championship in 2014 when Sherman tipped the game-sealing interception to Smith ... against the 49ers.
Now that Sherman and Smith play for the 49ers instead of the Seahawks, and were both on the field for the Seahawks’ early TD on Sunday, Doug Baldwin reeacted Sherman’s part in one of the biggest plays in Seahawks history, while David Moore played Smith in their TD celebration, with Baldwin tipping a pass to Moore.
Tyler Lockett played the part of former 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree, who Sherman was defending that Jan. 19, 2014, game before securing the Seahawks’ their trip to the Super Bowl against the Broncos.
It’s called by many around Seattle nowadays as simply, “The Tip.” The Seahawks went on to win their first and only Super Bowl after that.
Poetically, the receivers pulled this celebration off in the same spot where Sherman and Smith connected almost five years earlier.
Here’s the video:
The Seahawks kept Sherman in his comfort zone through their first two drives of the game, though, passing to the opposite side of the field from their former franchise icon their first two drives. Sherman saw plenty of that from opposting QBs when he played in Seattle for seven seasons.
