Doug Baldwin misses Seahawks practice with new injury listing. So does Duane Brown

Last week, Doug Baldwin almost whispered that it was the best he’s felt all season.
So much for that.
Baldwin is starting to personify that old kids’ game Operation.
Which body part is buzzing the 30-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver with pain now?
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It’s his hip. That was the latest listing the Seahawks (7-5) had Thursday for why Baldwin missed practice for Monday night’s game against Minnesota (6-5-1).
Baldwin has had injuries in both knees, which kept him out all of August then the second and third games of the regular season. He’s had a sore elbow. Two weeks ago he wowed coach Pete Carroll by playing almost the entire win at Carolina with a pulled groin he sustained five days before the game.
Baldwin was the NFL’s co-leader with 14 touchdown catches from Russell Wilson in 2015. A year later Baldwin tied Bobby Engram’s team record for a season with 94 receptions.
This season he has 37 catches, on pace for the second-fewest of his career behind 2012, his second year in the NFL with Seattle. Baldwin has just two touchdowns through 12 games. That’s tied for fourth on the Seahawks, well behind Tyler Lockett (nine), 2017 seventh-round draft pick David Moore and offseason free-agent signing Jaron Brown.
Left tackle Duane Brown also has an injury newly listed by the team, to his ankle. He also missed practice, though veterans often miss the first full practice day of the week between games for maintenance of issues.
K.J. Wright also missed practice, as expected. The Pro Bowl linebacker remains out indefinitely, though he had a good day of rehabilitation on Wednesday, Carroll said. Wright has missed nine of 12 games since surgery on his left knee in August.
Mychal Kendricks is back from his NFL suspension for insider trading to play and likely start against the Vikings Monday night. He started two of three games for Wright after Seattle signed him in September, before the suspension. He’s been back practicing for two weeks, per terms of the suspension. He started for the Philadelphia Eagles at weakside linebacker in February, so he’s more likely than recent fill-in Austin Calitro (who has played very well for Wright) to start against the Vikings.
“Ha really well-conditioned player,” Carroll said of Kendricks. “He wasn’t when he was here before and he came back in great shape. I think we’ll be able to count on him to take a good dose.
“We’re in good shape with Austin (too). Austin played really well last week, and those guys can both play that spot. I don’t have any problem with either one of those guys in the game.”
Wright is the Seahawks’ 2018 nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. That’s for the work he’s done building homes for needy families in south Seattle, and his initiative to donate money to find clean-water systems for a town in Kenya he visited last offseason.
D.J. Fluker remains out for at least a couple weeks with a grade-one strain of his hamstring.
Carroll said he had no timetables on possible returns to play for Wright and Fluker.
Dion Jordan’s knees remain a concern, as they have been for the edge pass rusher for years. Jordan did not practice Thursday.
Lead running back Chris Carson was limited in practice, but both he and his coach say the finger he dislocated during last weekend’s win against San Francisco is fine and he will be OK to start versus Minnesota.
Comments