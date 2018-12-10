‘We found a way.’ Wilson turned in career passing lows, but Seahawks mustered enough offense for a win

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson escapes pressure from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to break loose with a long run in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com