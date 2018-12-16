Gifted: Seahawks waste Chris Carson bullish TD, Doug Baldwin’s 2 scores in 26-23 OT loss at SF

The Seahawks are still likely to make the playoffs.

But they won’t last long in them playing like this.

Seattle gave away chances to win late in regulation and in overtime while amassing season highs of 14 penalties for 148 yards, missing an extra point early and generally giving away plays all day. San Francisco finally cashed in on all the pre-holiday gifts with Robbie Gould’s 36-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in overtime, and Seattle’s four-game winning streak ended with a 26-23 loss in the rain at half-empty Levi’s Stadium.

Chris Carson ran for 119 yards on 22 carries, including a wowing touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Doug Baldwin had two touchdown catches in his return from injury for the Seahawks (8-6). They host Kansas City (11-3) on Sunday, then host Arizona (3-11) in the regular-season finale Dec. 30.

All Seattle has to do is beat the Cardinals to get into the postseason.

On the first drive of overtime, Russell Wilson (23 for 31, 237 yards) connected down the right sideline with J.D. McKissic on third down for 32 yards to the San Francisco 48-yard line. But referee Pete Morelli emphatically flagged Ethan Pocic for holding. Wilson dropped to one knee in belief in front of Morelli as the referee made his call. Pocic was playing right guard because Jordan Simmons got hurt starting for injured D.J. Fluker.

Wilson threw underneath short on third and Millbrae following the penalty, and Seattle punted.

On second and 15 for the Niners, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin was called for the Seahawks’ 14th penalty, pass interference. That gave San Francisco a first down at the Seattle 41. Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for 16 yards on the next, and the 49ers played for the winning field goal from there.

Two sacks by Jarran Reed and one by Frank Clark late in the fourth quarter set up Wilson for a final-minute rally to win, while tied at 23 with 1:38 left. A screen pass to Mike Davis went for 5 yards. Then Davis caught a check-down pass from Wilson and ran through four defenders to get a first down at the Seattle 43 with 1:02 left.

But Pocic was caught holding for Seattle’s 12th penalty on a 14-yard run by Davis. Instead of the ball first down at the San Francisco 43, Seattle ended up third and 15 at its own 38.

Baldwin ran free down the left slot in a blown coverage by San Francisco. Baldwin was free at the Niners 40, the 35, the 30...but Wilson missed seeing him. He threw incomplete outside to covered David Moore instead. Seattle punted with 15 seconds left in regulation and the Seahawks and 49ers played an overtime against each other for the first time since 2008.

The 49ers scored the only points of the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead.

Then Carson ran twice for 46 yards. That set up a third and goal from the 2. Carson was stopped on an inside-zone run to the 1. On fourth down, out of shotgun, Carson took the handoff from Wilson and got hit almost immediately by San Francisco defensive lineman D.J. Jones. Jones out-weighs Carson by 99 pounds. Yet Carson bulled off him. He rammed through Niners linebacker Elijah Lee. He charged through two more defenders at the goal line, then reached across the goal line for the would-not-be-denied score. It tied the game at 20 early in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, on the bench, Baldwin, D.J. Fluker (who wasn’t even in uniform, out injured), David Moore, fellow running back Mike Davis and just about every Seahawk back to Dan Doornink came over to Carson to congratulate him for his all-effort score.

No matter what happens from here on this season, when Seahawks staffers put together highlights of this season, that TD run by Chris Carson will be at or near the top. Exemplifies the toughness and effort coach Pete Carroll constantly preaches.





The teams traded field goals later in the fourth quarter to set up the finish.

Seattle’s defense struggled most of the day, and not having Bradley McDougald was a large reason. He continued his standout season at strong safety replacing franchise icon Kam Chancellor early when he forced a fumble with a hit on the ball at the end of Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 14-yard run to the Seattle 28-yard line in the first quarter. Tre Flowers recovered for the Seahawks’ first takeaway Sunday.

But that was McDougald’s final play. He left with a re-injured knee that had been bothering him for months. Delano Hill replaced him, and the 49ers repeatedly targeted the Seahawks’ 2017 draft choice by throwing at him to tight ends George Kittle and Garrett Celek for big plays. One was to Celek for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter, past Hill standing still. That put San Francisco ahead 14-6.

Two days after acknowledging he was, at age 30 after missing his first three games in 6 1/2 year this season, on the “downside” of his career, Baldwin had as many touchdowns in Sunday’s first half as he did in Seattle’s first 13 games.





The second one was exquisite, Baldwin at his best.

On third and 5 at the San Francisco 35, Wilson shuffled to his right to buy time for Baldwin to break his out route deeper toward 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr. and behind Richard Sherman, his great friend and former Stanford and Seahawks teammate.

Wilson’s throw was high. Baldwin twisted and leaped. He caught the ball in front of the flailing Exum, who was so out of control he then banged into Sherman as the former Seahawk was running back to get to Baldwin. That took both Exum and Sherman out of the play, and sent Baldwin on his way to the end zone. He bulled across the goal line for his second score of the day, pulling Seattle to within 14-13 in the second quarter.

Teammate David Moore was so pumped over Baldwin’s brilliant moves, he hurdled over standing Baldwin in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown.

That all left Sherman irate. He yelled at teammates on the field, then again on the 49ers’ sideline during Sebastian Janikowski’s extra point--which he made, unlike after Baldwin’s first TD Sunday.

That was on third down in the red zone in the first quarter. Initially, Baldwin lined up one on one with Sherman for one of the only times in the half. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called time out from the sideline before the snap. After a sideline discussion, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer moved Baldwin to the opposite, left side, across from 49ers rookie cornerback Tarvarius Moore. Moore was playing because starter Akhello Witherspoon left with an injured knee earlier in the drive.

Baldwin schooled Moore with a inside fake and outside move off the line. Wilson’s pass found Baldwin in stride on his flag route to the back of the end zone for the game’s first score.

San Francisco answered that on the ensuing kickoff. Richie James returned that 97 yards for a touchdown. Justin Coleman was the only Seahawks with a chance to tackle James, and he missed early in the return. Janikowski just walked off the field into the Seahawks bench, crossing James’ face, instead of even getting in the way of the first kickoff return for a touchdown against Seattle in three years.

Wilson was 12 for 16 passing for 142 yards in the half. He followed his worst passer rating of his career Monday night in the win over Minnnesota, 37.9, with a first-half rating of 141.1 on Sunday.

Baldwin made Wilson suddenly efficient again.

But the defense was the issue all day. San Francisco gained 218 yards in the half, 176 from Mullens targeting his tight ends George Kittle and Garrett Celek against Seattle’s scrambled secondary.