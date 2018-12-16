Doug Baldwin as many TD catches in 1 game as all Seahawks year, feels “like my normal self”

On the same week he acknowledged he was on the “downside” of his career, Doug Baldwin soared as high as he has in a year. Or more.
What he did Sunday suggests he’s returning to a vital role in Seattle’s offense at the most important time of the season.
The 30-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver who has missed his first three games in 6 1/2 years this Seahawks season because of knee and groin injuries had as many touchdowns in Sunday’s overtime loss at San Francisco as he did in Seattle’s first 13 games.
No, neither score came directly were against Richard Sherman. The 49ers cornerback rarely lined up against his Stanford and former Seahawks teammate in their second meeting in three weeks.
“I felt good. Think has been a long time coming,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been working diligently trying to get my body right.
“I’m finally feeling like my normal self.”
And suddenly, Russell Wilson was his efficient, passing self again.
Wilson went from his fewest passing yards (72) and lowest passing rating (37.9) in a game in his career last week in the win over Minnesota to 12 for 16 passing for 142 yards and a rating of 141.1 in the half against the 49ers. That was when 49ers had both his touchdown catches.
“He makes a huge difference,” Wilson said. “I mean...we’ve played so much ball together. He’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever played with just because, he’s a competitor. He knows how to do everything right. He’s as smart as it gets. He’s as talented as it gets. He’s been a joy to play with over my first six, seven years now. He’s special.”
He was on his second touchdown Sunday. It was Baldwin at his best.
And it came two days after he said all his injuries this season had him wondering about his future with the Seahawks, who signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Stanford in 2011.
On third and 5 at the San Francisco 35, Wilson shuffled to his right to buy time for Baldwin to break his out route deeper toward 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr. and behind Sherman, his great friend.
Wilson’s throw was high. Baldwin twisted and leaped. He caught the ball in front of the flailing Exum, who was so out of control he then banged into Sherman as the former Seahawk was running back to get to Baldwin. That took both Exum and Sherman out of the play, and sent the longest-tenured player on Seattle’s offense on his way to the end zone. He bulled across the goal line for his second score of the day, pulling the Seahawks to within 14-13 in the second quarter.
Teammate David Moore was so pumped over Baldwin’s brilliant moves, he hurdled over standing Baldwin in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown.
That all left Sherman irate. He yelled at teammates on the field, then again on the 49ers’ sideline during Sebastian Janikowski’s extra point--which he made, unlike after Baldwin’s first TD Sunday.
That was on third down in the red zone in the first quarter. Initially, Baldwin lined up one on one with Sherman for one of the only times in the half. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called time out from the sideline before the snap. After a sideline discussion, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer moved Baldwin to the opposite, left side, across from 49ers rookie cornerback Tarvarius Moore. Moore was playing because starter Akhello Witherspoon left with an injured knee earlier in the drive.
Baldwin schooled Moore with a inside fake and outside move off the line. Wilson’s pass found Baldwin in stride on his flag route to the back of the end zone for the game’s first score.
The one time Wilson didn’t find Baldwin was crucial.
On third and 15 from the Seattle 38 with 30 seconds left in a tie game. Baldwin ran free down the left slot in a blown coverage by San Francisco. Baldwin was free at the Niners 40, the 35, the 30...but Wilson missed seeing him. He threw incomplete outside to covered David Moore instead. Seattle punted with 15 seconds left in regulation and the Seahawks and 49ers played an overtime against each other for the first time since 2008.
Baldwin said he didn’t notice if Wilson slipped or what.
“I was running my route,” Baldwin said.
Wilson said he didn’t think he slipped.
“We had kind of both options (Baldwin and Moore), trying to take a shot,” Wilson said. “Trying to get one of those guys a go-ball kind of thing.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”
