Germain Ifedi inactive for 1st time in 3 years, Seahawks D.J. Fluker, Bradley McDougald playing

The Seahawks got back a starter in the secondary, but had more issues on their offensive line Sunday night.
Free safety Tedric Thompson was inactive as advertised because of a chest swelling. But Bradley McDougald was active to play strong safety against the Kansas City Chiefs less than 48 hours after he returned from California. McDougald had been there all week to get regenokine blood-spinning injection treatment for tendinitis in his knee.
The Seahawks had listed him as questionable to play.
The Seahawks were not as fortunate, health-wise, with Germain Ifedi. The starting right tackle ended his streak of 45 consecutive games played since 2016. He was inactive because of a groin injury he got in practice on Thursday.
The Seahawks entered Sunday night’s game deciding between backup tackle George Fant and rookie Elijah Nkansah for right tackle. The team promoted Nkansah, the starting left tackle last season for the University of Toledo, from the practice squad on Saturday.
Fant was the starting right tackle in pregame warmups.
D.J. Fluker was active despite missing the last two games with a strained hamstring and then being questionable to play Sunday. Ethan Pocic, not Fluker, was the starting right guard in pregame drills.
Rookie running back Rashaad Penny was inactive for the second consecutive game because of a knee injury. Lead back Chris Carson and then Mike Davis were the top two runners again for Seattle.
Poona Ford was active following the undrafted rookie’s strong game at defensive tackle the previous weekend at San Francisco, leaving Nazair Jones inactive Sunday.
The Seahawks’ other inactive players were backup safety Kalan Reed, running back Bo Scarbrough and defensive end Branden Jackson.
