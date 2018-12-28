J.R. Sweezy injury “unusual” but he’ll be OK for playoffs, statuses of 5 Seahawks for Sunday

The Seahawks won’t be full go for their relatively meaningless regular-season finale Sunday against Arizona at CenturyLink Field.
But if all goes according to plan they will be for the playoff opener next week.
Both starting safeties are questionable. Bradley McDougald, who has started every game this season, did not practice this week until Friday. But coach Pete Carroll said McDougald should be OK to play.
He played at free safety in last weekend’s win over Kansas City that clinched Seattle’s spot in the postseason. That was after he spent last week in California getting regenokine treatment on tendinitis in his knee.
McDougald was playing because Tedric Thompson missed the game with swelling in his chest. Carroll said Wednesday that has dissipated, but Thompson’s ankle is still keeping him from full work.
“He’s got an irritation in the back of his ankle, kind of around his Achilles (tendon). It’s not an Achilles injury, but we thought it was for a little bit. He just hasn’t quite made it through it to our satisfaction, yet. But he’s going to try, and we’ll take a look at him Sunday (before the game).”
If he can’t start Sunday expect the same arrangement in the back end of Seattle’s defense against the Cardinals: the versatile McDougald at free safety and 2017 draft choice Delano Hill at strong safety.
Left guard J.R. Sweezy is listed as doubtful but Carroll said he won’t play in Sunday’s playoff tune-up because of the sprained arch in his left foot he got in the first half of last weekend’s win over Kansas City. Ethan Pocic is likely to replace Sweezy, as he did against the Chiefs.
Carroll said Sweezy has an “unusual” foot injury that had the Seahawks scanning the country for medical information this week. But the coach said Sweezy will be ready to start Seattle’s first-round playoff game at Dallas or Chicago next week.
“He got really good, consistent information on the checks we made around the country on what he has,” Carroll said. “He has an unusual thing that he’s dealing with. It’s real uncomfortable. He’s got some swelling that he’s dealing with.
“It’s probably a three-to-four-week recovery, for most people. And he’s going to do it in two weeks. So he’ll be ready next week.”
The Seahawks also may have the guard to replace, on the right side. D.J. Fluker is questionable to play against the Cardinals. Carroll said he will be a game-time decision Sunday, “but Fluke’s made real progress this week.”
Carroll joked between Fluker and Thompson, the Seahawks will hold a health “Olympics” during early pregame warm-ups Sunday morning at CenturyLink Field.
Fluker had to play against the Chiefs after Sweezy got hurt and Pocic, who started for Fluker, went to left guard. Fluker hasn’t practiced since playing the last two-plus quarters against Kansas City. His strained hamstring had kept him out of the previous two games.
The options at the other guard include backup center Joey Hunt and Jordan Roos, the guard currently on the practice squad.
Rookie running back Rashaad Penny is listed as questionable to play with the knee injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. But Carroll said Penny looked well in practice this week and is ready to play.
With 1,000-yard rusher Chris Carson likely to get less than his usual full workload to preserve his punishing running style for the playoffs and Penny just coming off injury, expect a lot of Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic versus Arizona.
Doug Baldwin had a new shoulder injury this week that caused him to miss a practice, on top of the two knee issues and two groin injuries Russell Wilson’s top target for years has mostly played through this season.
Baldwin is coming off a seven-catch, season-high 126-yard game against the Chiefs.
“He did fine. He made it through the week,” Carroll said. “He continues to carry stuff that has happened to him through the season, but he’s been just a rock. And he’s ready to go.”
