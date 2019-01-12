Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken, increasing chances Sebastian Janikowski will depart

Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) falls to the ground after suffering a left hamstring attempting a 57-yard field-goal on the final play of the first half last weekend in Seattle’s wild-card playoff loss at Dallas. Friday, the Seahawks signed free-agent kicker Sam Ficken for 2019, increasing the possibility the team will let the 40-year-old Janikowski become a free agent in March rather than re-sign him. Roger Steinman AP