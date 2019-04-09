Familiar foes on Seahawks’ 2019 preseason schedule including, yes, another finale vs. Raiders

Frank Clark (55) is coming off the most dominant game of his career: 2 1/2 sacks of and two forced fumbles by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the Seahawks’ rout of Oakland Oct. 14 in London. Clark’s rookie contract ends at the end of this season. He made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to remain a Seahawk for as long as he can see. AP

Familiar foes, and another national television appearance, for the Seahawks in the preseason this summer.

The team and NFL announced Tuesday Seattle’s four opponents for the preseason will include the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders for the third consecutive year. The Raiders and Seahawks will meet in the final exhibition game before the regular season for the 14th consecutive year.

Seattle will play the Denver Broncos for the seventh time in 11 preseasons in the first exhibition game the weekend of Aug. 8 through 11 at CenturyLink Field. The exact date is still to be determined.

Training camp usually begins at Seahawks headquarters in late July 15 days before the first preseason game, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The Seahawks will play at Minnesota for the second preseason in a row on Sunday, Aug. 18. That will be a 5 p.m. Pacific Time kickoff on Fox national television. Seattle lost to the Vikings in Minneapolis 21-20 last Aug. 24. Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright heard his knee pop in that exhibition, then had surgery and missed most of the next three months. deep into last season.

During the weekend of Aug. 22-25, the Seahawks will travel to Carson, Calif., to the temporary soccer-stadium home of the Chargers. Seattle has played exhibitions there against Los Angeles in each of the last two Augusts.

The Seahawks and Raiders meet to close the preseason again on Aug. 29, a Thursday night, in Seattle. The final cuts of the preseason to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players will be two days after that Raiders exhibition game.

The league is expected to announce the full regular-season schedule for 2019 later this month.