Russell Wilson’s contract deadline to Seahawks passes, and nothing changes--except the rumors

As he always is, quarterback Russell Wilson was with his teammates at Seahawks headquarters Monday for the start of official offseason workouts. The team and its franchise man were continuing to work on a contract extension beyond the 2019 season.

It’s past April 15. So now what?

Russell Wilson’s arbitrary deadline for getting a new contract from the Seahawks passed with midnight becoming Tuesday morning.

And it’s still status quo.

The franchise quarterback was where he always is on the first day of Seahawks official offseason workouts: with his teammates at their Virginia Mason Athletic Center headquarters in Renton, lifting weights and doing conditioning drills permitted by the NFL in its first phase of offseason drills.

The team confirmed Wilson was present, as expected, with a photo of the quarterback among a gallery posted on its website Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, his deadline did what he first intended it to do: spur progress toward a new, megabucks deal that will make him the richest player in the league.

A league source told The News Tribune this month that his April 15 deadline was Wilson’s way to spur more progress on talks that had mostly been stagnant since January. Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers was continuing negotiations with Seahawks general manager John Schneider and Matt Thomas, the team’s vice president and top contract numbers man, well into Monday night. Wilson’s current deal paying him $17 million this year (12th-most in among NFL quarterbacks) ends after the 2019 season.

Rodgers has been negotiating with Schneider consistently since Friday, with both men reported to be meeting inside team headquarters since that day.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote for his weekly Football Morning in America column a league source told him Wilson is likely seeking an unprecedented escalator clause in his contract tied to annual increases in the league’s salary cap into the 2020s.

That first-of-its-kind clause would be to ensure Wilson doesn’t go from the highest-paid QB to, say, eighth in the league in a couple years. That would be as the cap keeps rising, the league gets new revenues from upcoming renewals of television contracts and possibly legalized sports betting, and young stars such as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes get new deals in the near future.

King also wrote of the Monday deadline: “My source says they’ve told GM John Schneider it has to be done now, or not at all.”

King elaborated on Seattle’s KJR-AM radio Monday afternoon he was told by his source Wilson and his agent have informed the Seahawks “this is our last negotiating window on a long-term deal. If we don’t get something done we will go year to year.”

That presumably would mean Wilson would not sign any long-term offer from Seattle after Monday night, that he would play out his contract this year, then sign the franchise tag the Seahawks would almost certainly give him to keep him from leaving in free agency in 2020, again in lieu of a long-term deal.

Wilson said two days after the Seahawks’ past season ended with the playoff loss at Dallas Jan. 5 he would be willing to play out his contract to its end through the 2019 season without a new deal.

“Oh, yeah, I mean, if that’s what I’ve got to do,” he said Jan. 7. “It’s business, and everything else.

“I know, essentially after this (coming) season I could essentially be a free agent, and that kind of thing. I don’t think that way. I see myself being in Seattle, and I love Seattle. It’s a special place for me.

“I also understand it’s a business world, and everything else.”

So what now?

Everything stays the same—except the rumors.

Wilson will be Seattle’s quarterback for 2019. He is likely to be with the Seahawks in 2020, as well, because the team can use its franchise tag for next year to keep him from leaving, if he doesn’t sign an extension by then.

The team is not going to trade their franchise cornerstone.

Everything else remains supposition.

Coach Pete Carroll and Schneider have staked their Seahawks careers and legacies on Wilson since he won them the Northwest’s only Super Bowl title in February 2014. They are not going to trade the winningest QB in NFL history over the first seven seasons of a career, when Wilson is still in the prime of his career at age 30. Not when the Seahawks are still primed for returning to the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years this coming season. Not when they could keep him for 2020 and perhaps longer even without an agreement on a new deal, with the franchise tag.

Wilson most likely would leave as a free agent at the end of franchise tags, or Seattle would have a new coach and GM, before that would happen.

Plus, it would take a principled, new-kind-of-stubborn stance that would damage his team’s ability to win—and thus run counter to everything Wilson has said and done in his seven seasons as Seattle’s starter since week one as a rookie in 2012—if anytime from Tuesday on the Seahawks were to offer him every dollar and escalator clause he wants yet he refused to talk let alone sign, all because it was technically after his April 15 deadline.

In the meantime, rumors fly. The Seahawks try to work Wilson’s demands within their plans to extend All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner after his contract ends following 2019. They seek resolution on negotiations on an extension for top pass rusher Frank Clark beyond the franchise tag they gave him last month for 2019.

And Wilson works out, as always, with his teammates at team headquarters as Seattle’s franchise quarterback.

Amid all the noise and posturing and leveraging and innuendo, again, status quo.

The numbers that make this deal complicated.

Last year Matt Ryan got a record $94.5 million guaranteed at signing in an extension with Atlanta. Then Aaron Rodgers, 35, re-set the market with his four-year deal last summer to remain with Green Bay. It averages $33.5 million per year, with $98.2 million guaranteed. Of that, $78.7 million of Rodgers’ money was guaranteed at signing, according details former agent Joel Corry obtained for CBS Sports. Rodgers’ other $19.5 million became guaranteed this spring, applied to his 2020 pay. So that’s $98.2 million guaranteed within the first year for Rodgers.

Wilson is five years younger than Rodgers, with as many Super Bowl rings.

Ryan, 33, got another $5.5 million guaranteed from the Falcons last month, from a contract clause adding to his pay for 2021. So that’s $100 million guaranteed within the first year of signing for Ryan in Atlanta.

Wilson is three years younger than Ryan, who has yet to win a Super Bowl.

Ryan’s $100 million guaranteed within one year of signing was thought to be the baseline for what Wilson was seeking from Seattle in guaranteed cash.

Thing is, Schneider and Carroll have not guaranteed second years of Seahawks extensions at the time of signing.

Wilson got $61.5 million guaranteed in his second Seahawks contract four years ago. About half of that was up-front guarantees at signing. The rest were Seattle’s typical guarantees-as-you-go, future guarantees for injury. Those clauses did not become fully guaranteed for Wilson until each March of the last three years of his current four-year deal, which ends after the 2019 season.

Plus, Wilson’s side and the Seahawks are negotiating on potentially shifting sands. The league’s collective bargaining agreement ends after the 2020 season. No one knows exactly what the NFL contract laws and accounting will be in the new CBA, whether they will even be a franchise tag as we know it in 2021 and beyond.

All that makes it understandable Wilson doesn’t have his deal done.

Not yet.