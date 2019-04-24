Seahawks own the No. 21 and No. 29 picks. A look at what players were available in recent NFL drafts

Washington Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) looks across the one of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) AP

After trading Frank Clark to Kansas City for the 29th pick in the first round, the Seattle Seahawks now have two first round picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

That got us to thinking: Who has been drafted in those spots in recent drafts? So we went back and examined the No. 21 and No. 29 picks from the NFL drafts dating back to the 2012 season. Here’s a closer look:

2012

Pick 21: Chandler Jones (New England Patriots)

Pick 29: Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings)

The 2012 draft is one of the best drafts in recent memory with Andrew Luck, Luke Kuechly, and Fletcher Cox going in the first round and having solid pro careers. Picks 21 and 29 are no different. Both Chandler Jones and Harrison Smith have had successful careers and both are multiple-time Pro Bowlers (Jones with two and Smith with four).

2013

Pick 21: Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals)

Pick 29: Cordarrelle Patterson (Minnesota Vikings)

Although one of the weaker drafts in recent memory, these picks here have panned out pretty well, when healthy. Tyler Eifert has battled some serious injuries during his time as a Bengal but still managed to score 13 touchdowns and catch 52 passes in 2015. Patterson has spent most of his career in Minnesota before stops in Oakland and most recently in New England.

2014

Pick 21: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (Green Bay Packers)

Pick 29: Dominique Easley (New England Patriots)

Before IR stints in 2017 and 2018 sidelined Easley’s career, he was apart of a Super Bowl-winning Patriots team in his rookie season. Ha Ha has had a little more success in his run with the Packers before a mid-season trade sent him to Washington last season.

2015

Pick 21: Cedric Ogbuehi (Cincinnati Bengals)

Pick 29: Phillip Dorsett (Indianapolis Colts)

Not all the drafts can be winners, right? Ogbuehi has struggled in his time as a member of the Bengals but hopes to get some new life as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Dorsett is kind of in the same mold; he was supposed to be a solid threat for Andrew Luck in Indy but Luck’s health and lack of offensive production hampered his career. Dorsett, like a lot of players in the past few seasons has found some new life as a member of the Patriots and has won a Super Bowl ring.

2016

Pick 21: Will Fuller (Houston Texans)

Pick 29: Robert Nkemdiche (Arizona Cardinals)

It’s difficult to say that these guys are considered “busts.” Fuller was apart of the dynamic Texans offense till an injury sidelined him for a bulk of the 2018 season. Nkemdiche is starting to find his role with the Cardinals; when you pair him up with fellow-Cardinal Chandler Jones, it gives you a nice base on the defensive line.

2017

Pick 21: Jarrad Davis (Detroit Lions)

Pick 29: David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Both Davis and Njoku are stating to assert themselves as quality NFL players. Detroit is in the midst of a rebuild and Davis, who was named to the 2017 All-Rookie team is apart of that. Njoku is apart of a Cleveland nucleus that is attempting to overcome decades of futility.

2018

Pick 21: Billy Price (Cincinnati Bengals)

Pick 29: Taven Bryan (Jacksonville Jaguars)

It is perfectly fine to say that it is too early to tell on these guys because it is. Price started 10 games in 2018 but it was nothing to write home about. There is a small chance that Price could be working with a rookie QB in 2019 since the Bengals are one of many teams to be interested in a QB this draft. Bryan played in 16 games a year ago and collected 20 tackles for Jacksonville.

Greatest 21st and 29th picks according to the AP

Pick 21: Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings)

Pick 29: Nick Mangold (New York Jets)

As part of their draft coverage this year, the Associated Press researched all the draft picks, one to 32, and came up with a list of the best pick at that position in the history in the NFL draft. Here are there picks for No. 21 and No. 29: One Hall of Famer in Moss and a guy who should receive consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a few years in Mangold

In his 11-year career, Mangold was a seven-time Pro Bowler and anchored the Jets offensive line to two-straight AFC Championship games.

Moss was a once in a lifetime talent that could change the game in one play. It is amazing to wonder how many teams fortunes could have changed had Moss been picked higher in the draft.

Moss was finished playing, he ranked fourth in career receiving yards with 15,292 and 2nd in touchdowns with 156.

Also, this is the perfect excuse for a Randy Moss highlight reel.

Now we wonder what what 2019 brings for the 21st and 29th picks, if they do indeed belong to Seattle at the time they go on the clock.