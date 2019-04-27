How Seahawks got from league-low 4 picks to 11, how they used all those choices in NFL draft

TNT’s Gregg Bell: the cold reality of Doug Baldwin’s future, Seahawks trades, picks on day 2 of NFL draft The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell: the cold reality of Doug Baldwin’s future, plus the Seahawks’ trades, picks on day 2 of the NFL draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell: the cold reality of Doug Baldwin’s future, plus the Seahawks’ trades, picks on day 2 of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks went from a league-low four choices in the 2019 NFL draft to 11 picks by the time it ended Saturday. That was tied with Arizona and the New York Giants for second-most in the league, behind Minnesota’s 12 selections.

Here’s how the Seahawks got there, and whom they selected with all those picks this weekend:

Draft trades

1. Seattle received from Kansas City the 29th-overall pick in round 1, the 92nd pick in round 2 and a 2nd-round pick in 2020 for defensive end Frank Clark and the 84th pick in round 3.

2. Seattle received the 30th pick in round 1, the 114th pick in round 4 and the 118th choice in round 4 from Green Bay for the 21st pick in round 1.

3. Seattle received the 37th pick in round 2, the 132nd pick in round 4 and 142nd pick in round 5 from the New York Giants for the 30th pick in round 1.

4. Seattle received the 47th pick in round 2 and the 77th choice in round 3 from Carolina for the 37th pick in round 2.

5. Seattle received the 64th pick in round 2 from New England for the 77th pick in round 3 and 118th choice in round 4.

6. Seattle received the 88th choice in round 3 and the 209th pick in round 6 from Minnesota for the 92nd pick in round 3 and 159th choice in round 5.

7. Seattle received the 120th choice in round 4 and 204th pick in round 6 from Minnesota for the 114th selection in round 4.

8. Seattle received the 236th choice in round 7 from Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick in 2020.

Draft choices

Round (pick)

1 (29) DE L.J. Collier, Texas Christian

TCU defensive tackle L.J. Collier (91) celebrates as TCU plays West Virginia late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 31-24. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Ron Jenkins AP

Traded down eight spots, then the board didn’t go as general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll planned. The offensive linemen Seattle thought would go earlier didn’t. So Seattle took what its scouts saw as the remaining top pass rusher left, to help fill the void of trading their top sack man Clark. The ultra-motivated Collier’s description of his pass-rushing style: “I’m going to get in your face and kick your ass the whole game. It’s that simple, really.” The source for the chip on Collier’s shoulder that Carroll noticed was so obvious in a pre-draft visit: Collier’s mother Ruby, his biggest supporter, died of cancer his freshman year at TCU. “My mother means the world to me,” he said.

2 (47) S Marquise Blair, Utah

Versatility is why the Seahawks chose Blair in the middle of the second round, after trading down again. He played both free and strong safety for the Utes, sometimes from one play to the next. And he was a ferocious hitter near the line of scrimmage. Seattle let All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas sign with Baltimore in free agency last month. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley gave this one-word description to the Salt Lake Tribune of Blair: “Nasty.” “Marquise will fit in great with our style, and he’s what we covet from a safety,” Seahawks west-area scout Tyler Ramsey said. “He’s a guy that can play either position. He’s got great speed on the back end, but really loves to be physical and mix it up in the box near the line of scrimmage.” Carroll says the Seahawks will “zero in” Blair on strong safety, which is where versatile Bradley McDougald excelled for them last season.

2 (64) WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

The Seahawks traded up with New England to the bottom of the second round and selected hulking Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14). The 6-foot-3 1/2, 229-pound Metcalf is an internet sensation for his hulking, freakish physique and size that can overwhelm defensive backs. Bruce Newman AP

The People’s Choice. The combine superfreak. The internet sensation this spring. Seattle traded up to get the hulking pass catcher who is 6 feet 3 1/2 inches tall and 229 pounds--yet runs the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. With Friday’s news Doug Baldwin is contemplating retirement, the Seahawks wanted a bigger, big-play receiver. They got literally the biggest one in this class. “We’re really excited about the fact that he’s a downfield guy because he has great speed, but he’s also a big guy,” Carroll said. “I know his QB (Russell Wilson) was watching this and he was really excited about it, too. We look forward to it.”

3 (88) LB Cody Barton, Utah

Linebacker isn’t a primary need for the Seahawks. But versatility and special-teams are. Barton played both outside and inside linebacker at Utah. All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is about to get a top-of-the-market extension beyond his contract ending this year. But weakside linebacker K.J. Wright turns 30 this summer and signed a two-year extension last month that he said guarantees him only 2019. Carroll said Barton will be a middle and weakside linebacker to start his Seahawks career.

4 (120) WR Gary Jennings, West Virginia

The Seahawks used their first choice in round four of the NFL draft on Saturday to select West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings. He had 13 touchdown catches last season for the Mountaineers, sixth-best in the Football Bowl Subdvision. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The kid in Richmond, Va., Wilson coached on a YMCA basketball team is now the newest pass catcher for the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback. Jennings was a slot receiver 81 percent of the time in WVU’s spead offense last season. Baldwin has been Wilson’s favorite slot receiver for years. Jennings’ 13 touchdown catches were sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The 6-1, 216-pound Jennings runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. “It’s legit the perfect fit,” the giddy Jennings said Saturday morning. “I have no words right now.”

4 (124) G Phil Haynes, Wake Forest

A George Fant redux in Seattle? Haynes was a basketball player who had just one season of football in high school. He’s grown into a plowing, 322-pound guard. “I’m a physical guy. I like to run block,” Haynes said. “I think that’s why the Seahawks drafted me.” That and the fact starting guards D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati have been injured in recent seasons and are on short-term contracts.

4 (132) S Ugo Amadi, Oregon

Versatility is also a reason the Seahawks draft the 5-9, 201-pound Amadi. He’s listed as a free safety, but he spent much of his final two seasons for the Ducks as their nickel defensive back inside covering slot receivers. The Seahawks lost effective nickel back Justin Coleman to Detroit in free agency last month. Seattle has re-signed Akeem King for one year and $1.4 million to compete for the job. Amadi is apparently going to join him.

5 (142) LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington

The Seahawks used their first choice of the fifth round in the NFL draft Saturday to select University of Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25). Here he celebrates doing what he did a lot at UW: delivering a hit, this one Colorado’s Tony Brown (18) in an October game at Husky Stadium. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Pac-12’s defensive player of the year and football scholar of 2018 stays in Seattle. He was primarily a middle linebacker for UW. But he knows special teams is his way into the Seahawks’ plan this year and beyond. “I’m a guy who hopefully’s going to be a core special-teamer for them,” he said. “That’s how I earned my keep at U Dub.” He’ll also backup Wagner, his workout partner at the Tracy Ford sports performance center in Bellevue. Wagner got on the phone when the Seahawks called Burr-Kirven to tell him they drafted him Saturday. “You enjoyed getting your ass kicked by me in workouts so much you want to come and do it full time?” Wagner told Burr-Kirven.

6 (204) RB Travis Homer, Miami

The only running back Seattle drafted runs the way Carroll loves: straight ahead, and with punishment for would-be tacklers. “I like to be very physical,” he said from Miami Saturday. Chris Carson and 2018 top pick Rashad Penny are entrenched as the Seahawks’ one and two backs. But Mike Davis signing with Chicago last month and C.J. Prosise’s constant injuries and entering the final year of his rookie contract open an opportunity for a situational role in the backfield for Homer.

6 (209) DT Demarcus Christmas, Florida State

The Seahawks waited until the 10th of their 11 picks to address one of their most glaring needs: a run-stopping tackle to help a defense that allowed 4.9 yards per rush in 2018. That was the highest yield on the ground from a Carroll defense in Seattle. “I’m a run-stuffer,” Christmas said. He was primarily a three-technique tackle in the guard-tackle gap. He’ll get that same chance in Seattle, though the team may not be done adding defensive tackles this offseason.

7 (236) WR John Ursua, Hawaii

The Seahawks traded back into the draft, giving a sixth-round pick in 2020 to Jacksonville, to select their third wide receiver in two days. He was the major-college leader in touchdown catches last season. Ursua is 5-9, 182 pounds. He played almost exclusively as a slot receiver last season at Hawaii. Slot is where Baldwin became one of the NFL’s best receivers, especially on third down.