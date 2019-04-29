Seahawks trade 2020 draft choice to New England for a tight end

The Seahawks traded a seventh-round draft choice in 2020 to New England for tight end Jacob Hollister. The former Wyoming receiver caught eight passes in two seasons and through injuries with the Patriots. He signed with them as a rookie free agent in 2017.

The Seahawks got deeper at tight end, and a tad thinner in their pile of 2020 draft picks.

Seattle traded a seventh-round choice in next year’s draft to the New England Patriots on Monday, to acquire tight end Jacob Hollister.

Hollister, 25, had eight catches while battling injuries in two seasons with the Patriots. A hamstring was one of his issues last season.

The Seahawks expected to have 12 picks in the 2020 NFL draft, including the maximum of four compensatory choices from a net loss of free agents signing with other teams. Seattle then traded one of those picks next year to Jacksonville Saturday so it could get back into last weekend’s draft in round seven. The Seahawks used that trade to draft slot receiver John Ursua from Hawaii.





This trade for Hollister leaves Seattle expecting to have 10 picks in next year’s draft.

Something tells me it won’t be the last trade involving a 2020 draft choice for these Seahawks.

Seattle has impressive 2018 rookie tight end Will Dissly from the University of Washington coming off season-ending knee surgery from September.

“He’s making great progress,” coach Pete Carroll said of Dissly Saturday. “Really, everybody is excited that he’s going to be OK by the time we open up (training camp at the end of July). At camp it will be a really interesting time to see how far he’s come. He’s running. He’s working. He looks good. His attitude’s great. His weight is up, and all that. Strength is really good.

“Everything is pointing toward where he is going to be very competitive. We loved the start he had with us last time around. Our hopes are really high that he will be a big part.”

Dissly is number two at tight end for Seattle behind 31-year-old veteran Ed Dickson. Dickson had 12 catches and three touchdowns in 10 games after starting his 2018 Seahawks debut season two months late because of injury. He caught the winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson against Green Bay in November.

Nick Vannett has 44 catches in three seasons since the Seahawks drafted the tight end from Ohio State.

Seattle also has former University of Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes at tight end.

The team is reportedly about to announce it has signed tight end Justin Johnson from Mississippi State as an undrafted rookie free agent.

New England signed the 6-foot-4, 245-pound graduate of Mountain View High School in Bend, Ore., in 2017 as a rookie free agent from the University of Wyoming.

The Patriots’ original rookie contract for Hollister reportedly included $90,000 guaranteed. That’s an unusually high sum to guarantee for an undrafted free agent.

Last August coach Bill Belichick told New England media of Hollister: “I think he’s got a great future. He works hard. He’s a tough kid. He plays hard, practices hard and has become much better at his fundamentals and techniques at his position.”

But Hollister played in just eight games for the Patriots in 2018. Most of his contributions in his 23 games for New England the last two seasons came on special teams.