Seahawks star Russell Wilson shocks his mom with surprise new house for Mother’s Day

Russell Wilson—and his mom—had an especially glorious Mother’s Day.

The Seahawks’ newly re-minted quarterback shocked his mother Tammy by handing her the keys to the surprise new home her son had just bought for her.

Now that’s a Mother’s Day gift.

“It’s your house. Open the door!” Wilson told his mom, who (you may notice) couldn’t believe it.

Wilson’s wife Ciara and their toddler daughter Sienna are in the doorway of the new house at the beginning of the video.

Wilson’s mother was an emergency-room nurse when Wilson was growing up in Virginia. The 30-year-old quarterback has cited that as one of the reasons he routinely visits Seattle Children’s hospital and the sickest kids there.

Last month Wilson re-signed with the Seahawks for four years and $140 million, with a $65 million signing bonus and $70 million guaranteed to him in the first 12 months. The average of $35 million per year for his deal makes it the richest contract in NFL history.

Gregg Bell

Gregg Bell is the Seahawks and NFL writer for The News Tribune. In January 2019 he was named the Washington state sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He started covering the NFL in 2002 as the Oakland Raiders beat writer for The Sacramento Bee. The Ohio native began covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season of 2005. In a prior life he graduated from West Point and served as a tactical intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, so he may ask you to drop and give him 10.
