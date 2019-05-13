Seahawks star Russell Wilson shocks his mom with surprise new house for Mother’s Day

Russell Wilson describes why he wanted to stay in Seattle after signing record-setting Seahawks contract Quarterback Russell Wilson describes his road to this point, why he wanted to stay in Seattle after signing his record-setting Seahawks contract totaling $140 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Russell Wilson describes his road to this point, why he wanted to stay in Seattle after signing his record-setting Seahawks contract totaling $140 million.

Russell Wilson—and his mom—had an especially glorious Mother’s Day.

The Seahawks’ newly re-minted quarterback shocked his mother Tammy by handing her the keys to the surprise new home her son had just bought for her.

Now that’s a Mother’s Day gift.

“It’s your house. Open the door!” Wilson told his mom, who (you may notice) couldn’t believe it.

Wilson’s wife Ciara and their toddler daughter Sienna are in the doorway of the new house at the beginning of the video.

Wilson’s mother was an emergency-room nurse when Wilson was growing up in Virginia. The 30-year-old quarterback has cited that as one of the reasons he routinely visits Seattle Children’s hospital and the sickest kids there.

Last month Wilson re-signed with the Seahawks for four years and $140 million, with a $65 million signing bonus and $70 million guaranteed to him in the first 12 months. The average of $35 million per year for his deal makes it the richest contract in NFL history.