Seahawks set training-camp dates--and the way fans can register to attend open practices

Retired Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor signs autographs for fans as he visits Seattle’s training camp in Renton last August. The team announced its 2019 training camp begins with a first practice on July 25. AP

The Seahawks have announced their official start date to training camp—and the way for fans to again watch the summer practices.

The team set its first practice of the preseason camp for Thursday, July 25 at Seahawks headquarters in Renton.

That makes the players’ reporting day for training camp July 24, as expected. The NFL collective bargaining agreement states teams can set report dates for training camp no earlier than 15 days before their first preseason game.

Seattle’s first of four preseason games for 2019 is Thursday, Aug. 8, at home against Denver.

The Seahawks also announced dates of 12 practices open to fans during training camp. That includes 11 practices in Renton and one at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell on Saturday Aug. 3.

That Saturday before the preseason game is usually the team’s annual “mock game.” The Seahawks go through an entire pregame warmup routine then quarterback Russell Wilson and his teammates scrimmage—albeit without full tackling—in a rehearsal before the first exhibition game days later.

Beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. on seahawks.com/trainingcamp, fans can register and buy transportation passes for $10 each to attend training-camp practices.

Fans can watch practices from the grass berm on the east side of the team’s fields. They then have the opportunity to get autographs from players who come over to a fence line at the bottom of the berm following the workouts.

The dates of practices open to fans to attend during 2019 training camp:

July 25

July 26

July 28

July 29

July 30

Aug. 1

Aug. 2

Aug. 3 (at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell)

Aug. 5

Aug. 6

Aug. 12

Aug. 15 (season-ticket holders only)