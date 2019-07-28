Shead, Wagner back in action for Seahawks on Day 3 of training camp

DeShawn Shead talks about his return to Seattle after being signed Saturday DeShawn Shead, who played for Seattle from 2012-17, signed again with the Seahawks on Saturday. He'll bolster a DB room currently shorthanded on safeties but hope to stay on as a versatile man in the secondary and on special teams. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DeShawn Shead, who played for Seattle from 2012-17, signed again with the Seahawks on Saturday. He'll bolster a DB room currently shorthanded on safeties but hope to stay on as a versatile man in the secondary and on special teams.

A number of players were back on the field and suited up for the Seahawks, who came out for an extra day of pads-less practice Sunday morning at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Yes, Bobby Wagner was back in action — more on that later. But in the secondary, the Seahawks got a boost from and old familiar face in DeShawn Shead.

“It feels good to be back,” Shead said to the media after Sunday’s practice. “I was telling everyone that I was back home. There’s a lot of familiar faces, but a lot of faces I don’t know. It’s a whole new team, but it’s still the same feeling of being in Seattle. I’m definitely happy to be back on the team.”

Shead first came to Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2012, working his way from a practice player and special-teamer all the way up to a starting cornerback role in 2016. After that season ended with a torn ACL in the playoffs, he had trouble coming back, appearing in just two games in 2017. The Seahawks let him become a free agent, and he spent last season in Detroit.

“The way the contract and everything worked, with the PUP list, for them to be able to give me the opportunity to go out there and look for a contract was actually a sign of respect,” Shead said of the end of his first stint with the Seahawks.

A free agent once again this summer, Shead worked out with the Saints last Tuesday, when his agent called him telling him Seattle was interested. He flew out to Seattle, worked out on Saturday, signed a deal later that day, and come Sunday was back on the field.

“There’s been a little bit of a campaign for me to understand what he’s capable of doing,” head coach Pete Carroll said after practice. “And (he) came out here on the field the other day and looked great. He looked as good as ever, quick and strong and fit and in shape.”

With the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor gone, most of the veterans Shead began his career with in Seattle are no longer with the team. But Shead played Shaqill Griffin, Tedric Thompson and Akeem and is excited to get to play alongside them again.

“I’m so proud of what they’ve done,” Shead said. “They’ve grown a lot from when they were rookies to now.”

With Lano Hill on the PUP list and Marquise Hill still not quite ready to play, Shead saw time at safety, playing with the second team next to Marwin Evans and Ugo Amadi. Once everyone is back healthy, though, Shead is hoping his versatility will make him an important asset.

“I started my career at safety,” Shead said. “Anytime anybody ask what position I play, I tell them DB. I’ve started games at free safety, strong safety, nickel and corner. So whatever way I can get on the field and help this team, that’s what I’m here for.”

And after a year which he admitted he went into still not 100%, Shead wants to take advantage of a fully-healthy body and a second shot in Seattle.

“I do feel all the way back,” Shead said. “I don’t think twice about my knee, my breaks. I’m more elusive, my speed is back.”

Bobby’s back

A freshly-paid Wagner made his return to drills, going through individual work and leading the starting defense in 11-on-11 competition.

Safe to say, the difference was noticed.

“The first two days just didn’t feel right without him out there,” fellow linebacker K.J. Wright said. “His presence is always felt. It’s good that we got that done.”

After sitting out of drills the first two days of camp, Wagner signed a three-year, $54-million contract extension to make him the highest-paid middle linebacker in the NFL.

Now with Wagner, Wright, and Mychal Kendricks all out on the field together, the Seahawks boast one of the more impressive linebacker groups in the league.

“The wins and success of this team is going to fall on our shoulders,” Wright said. “We’re the most experienced guys on the defense, so it’s up to us to lead the way.”

Speaking to the media after practice, Wagner said that the whole negotiation process was always respectful between “a guy that wanted to be here” and “a team who wanted him here.”

And why come to OTAs and practices if he wasn’t going to take part in them?

“I’m a leader, that’s how I looked at it,” Wagner said. “I’ve always said that quarterbacks are important, but the middle linebacker is the quarterback of the defense, and that’s important. Imagine if we came out here and there was no Russ. It’d make it really hard for the offense to run smoothly because of how he plays and things of that nature. I wanted to be out here, I wanted to be around my teammates.”

Extra points

Wagner may have been the highest-profile linebacker on the field, but once again the best performance of the day out of that group went to rookie Cody Barton. The Utah product first picked off Paxton Lynch in 7-on-7 drills, then intercepted Geno Smith in 11-on-11 play. “He’s making a claim,” Carroll said. “We’re expecting him to really grow at the position. We know he can be a special teams player for us, but we’re expecting him to be an active part in all areas.” ...

Rookies Ben Burr-Kirven and Marquise Blair both went through drills for the first time after being taken off the PUP list earlier this week. Neither saw the field in any 11-on-11 periods. ... Defensive end Brandon Jackson came up limping after one of the final 11-on-11 plays of the day, but did walk off under his own power. ...

The Seahawks spent one portion of 11-on-11 drill working in goal-to-go, passing situations. Russell Wilson missed his first throw but then came back with touchdowns to Tyler Lockett, C.J. Procise, J.D. McKissic and Kennan Reynolds. Smith went 2-for-2 with touchdowns to Chris Carson and Daniel Williams. Lynch’s one throw fell incomplete after a route misunderstanding with Jazz Ferguson.