Seahawks’ indispensable Bobby Wagner has a “procedure” that sounds like regenokine

Pete Carroll cryptically says Bobby Wagner had "a little procedure," Seahawks' Ed Dickson may need knee surgery Coach Pete Carroll cryptically says All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner had "a little procedure," Seahawks' Ed Dickson may need knee surgery.

The second-most indispensable Seahawk is out indefinitely.

Bobby Wagner, with Russell Wilson the franchise’s foundation players into the 2020s, had “a little procedure” done on a “lower-body” part, coach Pete Carroll said cryptically on Monday.

Seattle’s recently minted All-Pro linebacker out indefinitely, 4 1/2 weeks before the season begins.

Wagner missed the ninth practice of training camp on Monday. It was 10 days after the NFL’s highest-paid inside linebacker signed his new, $54 million, three-year contract with the Seahawks.

“Bobby had a little procedure done. He’s going to get a little break here just to get right and the thing that we do with them,” Carroll said.

“On his lower body. ...a little bit of everything. It’s something he’s done regularly.”

Sure sounds like Wagner had regenokine, the blood-warming and spinning treatment of using the body’s own anti-inflammatories into aching joints and body parts. The platelets of one’s blood is spun in a centrifuge and injected back into the person in the injured areas.

K.J. Wright and four other Seahawks starters had the treatments during training camp two years ago. Wright, Tyler Lockett, Pro Bowl defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, left guard Luke Joeckel and outside linebacker Michael Wilhoite. All those players returned to play in that 2017 regular season for Seattle.

Why now for Wagner’s procedure, rather than in the offseason and before training camp, more in advance of the opening game Sept. 8 against Cincinnati?

“Just to make sure we have plenty of time between the games, and all that stuff. We have a big two weeks coming up, 10 days after this game (Thursday’s preseason opener and the second exhibition, at Minnesota Aug. 18),” Carroll said.

So do you believe he is likely to play in a preseason game this month?

“He likely could,” Carroll said, remaining coy.

Austin Calitro, who backed up Wagner at times last season, was the middle linebacker on the first-team defense Monday.

Rookie Cody Barton remains out with a groin injury. Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks was away tending to what Carroll said was a “business” matter.

The starting linebackers Monday were Calitro flanked by Wright and Shaquem Griffin.

The backup middle linebacker? A reserve fullback, ninth-year veteran Nick Bellore came over from offense to join the second-team defense.

Ed Dickson is also out indefinitely. The 10th-year veteran tight end has a knee issue that could leave him out for six weeks, past the second game of the regular season.

“We are determining whether he needs surgery, or not,” Carroll said.

“I don’t have the final word on that. ...It’s going to take us, probably, four to five weeks, six weeks at the most (to recover if Dickson has the surgery). We’ve got to figure out exactly how to get this done, and the timing of it, and all.”

Jacob Hollister, Nick Vannett and Will Dissly are the only tight ends who have caught a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

Dissly, the former University of Washington defensive tackle Seattle drafted last year, continued his return from patellar-tendon knee surgery last September. He had two touchdown catches from Russell Wilson in the first four plays of red-zone scrimmaging on Monday.