Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf practices, doesn’t scrimmage, “looks like” he’ll play Thursday
The DK Metcalf Hype Train has resumed moving. But it’s not rolling again just yet.
The heralded rookie wide receiver practiced in position drills and caught passes from Russell Wilson on Monday, but the Seahawks held him out of team scrimmaging in their ninth practice of training camp.
Metcalf missed the team’s mock-game scrimmage Saturday because of a strained oblique.
Coach Pete Carroll said Seattle’s second-round draft choice who has been a standout this spring and summer got hurt on the final play of practice Friday.
Will Metcalf play Thursday in the Seahawks’ first preseason game, against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field?
“Looks like it. We’re going to wait and see, though, to get through (this week of practicing),” Carroll said. “He could have practiced today. We want to give him another day (of) clearance, to make sure it’s not anything (recurring).”
The Seahawks have two more practices before the first of their four exhibition games.
Rookie linebacker Cody Barton, Seattle third-round pick, remains out indefinitely with a groin injury.
Rasheem Green, the team’s third-round choice last year, missed practice. Carroll said his defensive end has a sore elbow that is “an old injury.”
Green, who showed little while injured last season, could be making up ground at a position of need for Seattle. Ziggy Ansah remains on the sideline; the team doesn’t know when its top pass rusher will practice for the first time since shoulder surgery that ended his time in Detroit. Rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier is out likely into September with what Carroll has described as a foot/ankle sprain the likes of which the Seahawks haven’t seen.
Monday the starting ends were Cassius Marsh and Quinton Jefferson.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was away; Carroll said he was dealing with a family matter.
Strong safety Lano Hill, a candidate to start, returned to practice by doing position drills. Seattle’s third-round pick in 2017 is coming back from a cracked hip that ended his 2018 season prematurely.
