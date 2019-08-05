Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf practices, doesn’t scrimmage, “looks like” he’ll play Thursday

When it’s DK Metcalf’s turn in Seahawks WR drills, Russell Wilson usually makes sure he’s throwing to the rookie When it’s DK Metcalf’s turn in Seahawks WR drills, Russell Wilson usually makes sure he’s throwing to the rookie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When it’s DK Metcalf’s turn in Seahawks WR drills, Russell Wilson usually makes sure he’s throwing to the rookie.

The DK Metcalf Hype Train has resumed moving. But it’s not rolling again just yet.

The heralded rookie wide receiver practiced in position drills and caught passes from Russell Wilson on Monday, but the Seahawks held him out of team scrimmaging in their ninth practice of training camp.





Choo, choo! The DK Metcalf Hype Train is back on track. Returns after one day missed (strained oblique) #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/hZ9gvrezRh — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Metcalf missed the team’s mock-game scrimmage Saturday because of a strained oblique.

Heralded rookie wide receiver DK Metalf watching the Seahawks’ mock game Saturday in Bothell. Coach Pete Carroll said his second-round draft choice who has been a star of the spring and summer has a strained oblique muscle. The team hopes Metcalf can return before Thursday’s first preseason game, at home against Denver. Gregg Bell/The News Tribune

Coach Pete Carroll said Seattle’s second-round draft choice who has been a standout this spring and summer got hurt on the final play of practice Friday.

Will Metcalf play Thursday in the Seahawks’ first preseason game, against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field?

“Looks like it. We’re going to wait and see, though, to get through (this week of practicing),” Carroll said. “He could have practiced today. We want to give him another day (of) clearance, to make sure it’s not anything (recurring).”

The Seahawks have two more practices before the first of their four exhibition games.

DK Metcalf smiles while doing kick return drills at the Seattle Seahawks training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Rookie linebacker Cody Barton, Seattle third-round pick, remains out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Rasheem Green, the team’s third-round choice last year, missed practice. Carroll said his defensive end has a sore elbow that is “an old injury.”

Green, who showed little while injured last season, could be making up ground at a position of need for Seattle. Ziggy Ansah remains on the sideline; the team doesn’t know when its top pass rusher will practice for the first time since shoulder surgery that ended his time in Detroit. Rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier is out likely into September with what Carroll has described as a foot/ankle sprain the likes of which the Seahawks haven’t seen.

Monday the starting ends were Cassius Marsh and Quinton Jefferson.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was away; Carroll said he was dealing with a family matter.

Strong safety Lano Hill, a candidate to start, returned to practice by doing position drills. Seattle’s third-round pick in 2017 is coming back from a cracked hip that ended his 2018 season prematurely.

Strong safety Lano Hill, a candidate to start, back from cracked-hip recovery and practicing. #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/A6HaV4ZvRQ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 5, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK Coach Pete Carroll cryptically says All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner had “a little procedure,” Seahawks’ Ed Dickson may need knee surgery.