League source: Seahawks make third roster move of the day on eve of cuts deadline

TNT's Gregg Bell on Geno Smith, C.J. Prosise earning jobs, more from Seahawks' preseason finale

The Seahawks have made more roster decisions, with dozens more to come over the next 18 hours.

A league source told The News Tribune Friday evening that Seattle is waiving running back Xavier Turner ahead of the NFL deadline of 1 p.m. Saturday to cut its 90-man preseason roster to 53 for the start of the regular season.

Turner is an undrafted rookie from Tarleton State. The Seahawks signed him Aug. 7.

He rushed one time for 16 yards Thursday night in the preseason finale against Oakland. He played in all four preseason games for Seattle, totalling 76 yards on 17 rushes (4.5 yards per carry).

Brady Henderson of espn.com reported Friday night the Seahawks are waiving safety Shalom Luani, whom they traded for from Oakland this time last year. The former Washington State Cougar played primarily on special teams last season. The Seahawks drafting safety Marquise Blair in the second round this spring diminished his chances to make the team.

Seahawks coaches have liked Turner since he rushed 13 times for 42 yards behind reserve offensive linemen in the preseason opener against Denver, one day after he signed with the team. Coach Pete Carroll introduced Turner to his new teammates for the first time in the locker room that night, after he ran well for them in the Broncos.

The NFL source said Turner is a possibility for Seattle’s practice squad, if he clears waivers this weekend.

Turner’s release was Seattle’s second move Friday. The first was waiving quarterback Paxton Lynch.

Geno Smith, the former New York Jets and Giants starter, earned the job of backup to Russell Wilson by out-playing Lynch this month.

