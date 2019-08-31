Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks releasing veterans Jaron Brown, Cassius Marsh to save money for Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney costs money.

That’s why the Seahawks are moving on from veterans and choosing cheaper options at positions such as wide receiver.

Jaron Brown posted on Twitter his goodbye to Seattle early Saturday afternoon after the team waived the 29-year-old wide receiver.

The move saves the Seahawks $2.75 million against the 2019 salary cap.

Brown signed before last season from Arizona. He had five touchdowns on just 14 receptions last season, when offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he didn’t use Brown enough or correctly.

This is was final season of his $5.5 million, two-year with the Seahawks. He had been the third outside receiver in the preseason, behind Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf.

Clowney, the pass-rushing defensive end the Seahawks traded with Houston to get earlier Saturday, is due $15.97 million. That’s Seattle’s third-highest salary this year, after Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

The Seahawks are also releasing veteran defensive end Cassius Marsh, who was a starter for them until the Clowney trade. That’s according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Releasing Brown and Marsh free up $4 million in cap space for the Seahawks to put toward Clowney’s salary.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell trying to put into words how huge a deal—and steal—Seahawks’ trade with Houston for Jadeveon Clowney is.

