New injuries for Tyler Lockett, Tedric Thompson, two other Seahawks starters miss practice

Double coverage isn’t the only thing bothering Tyler Lockett.

Three days after he learned life as the Seahawks new number-one wide receiver with Doug Baldwin retired will include opponents double-teaming him in pass coverage for his first time in the NFL, Lockett missed practice. He has a new back injury.

Four starters did not practice today for #Seahawks. Tyler Lockett (back), Tedric Thompson (hamstring) have new injuries. But it's only Wednesday pic.twitter.com/3QDF1iVyFe — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 11, 2019

Lockett was one of four starters to not practice at all four days before Seattle (1-0) plays at Pittsburgh (0-1).

Defensive tackle Poona Ford missed the workout because of a calf injury. He watched practice wearing a bucket hat, strolling past as the Seahawks’ three top pass-rushing defensive ends practiced on a limited basis: Jadeveon Clowney (rest), Ziggy Ansah (shoulder surgery recovery since winter) and L.J. Collier (sprained ankle from early August).

Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah, L.J. Collier, the #Seahawks’ top pass rushers, at the start of today’s practice. ⁦⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/R2M8ai1ZGq — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 11, 2019

Safety Tedric Thompson has a new hamstring injury he apparently got when he played and struggled in last weekend’s opening win over Cincinnati.

Center Justin Britt did not practice because of a knee injury he got early in the Bengals game. He returned after missing one play to finish the game.

“He was pretty sore, yeah. He got banged pretty good,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice. “It was great that he stayed out and played the game for us. He’s a little gimpy today, but he’ll do some stuff today.

“He got whacked pretty good.”

Asked if he feared Britt may not be able to play against the Steelers this weekend, Carroll said: “No. Not in my mind.

“I am kind of optimistic (by nature), though.”

Of Ford, Carroll said: “Poona got a calf strain that we have to monitor. He wants to go but we are going to hold him back today and just go one day at a time and see how it goes.”

The coach said Ansah is a day-to-day proposition whether he makes his Seahawks debut in Pittsburgh Sunday.

“One day at a time,” Carroll said. “He’ll practice today and go one day at a time.”

Rookie Ugo Amadi, the first nickel defensive back against Cincinnati, practiced on a limited basis with a shoulder injury he got banging into teammate Bradley McDougald in the second quarter of the opener.

Mike Iupati was limited in practice, leaving open the possibility Ethan Pocic starts for the 32-year-old veteran at left guard again on Sunday.