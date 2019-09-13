Two Seahawks starters unlikely to play at Pittsburgh. Ziggy Ansah’s debut questionable

Week 2 Players To Watch: Seahawks vs. Steelers Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Seahawks go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell gives you his five players to watch as the Seahawks go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks are likely to be without two starters and maybe a third for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Plus, Ziggy Ansah’s Seattle debut remains in question.

#Seahawks' full injury report for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, with DT Poona Ford and S Tedric Thompson doubtful. Under Carroll, almost all doubtful players have not played. DE Ziggy Ansah questionable. He was that last week and did not play pic.twitter.com/W1qfVrupa4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2019

Defensive tackle Poona Ford and free safety Tedric Thompson are doubtful to play against the Steelers, according to the injury report the Seahawks sent to the NFL on Friday. Under coach Pete Carroll, players who have been listed as doubtful have rarely played.

Ford strained his calf in last week’s opening win over Cincinnati.

Thompson got a hamstring injury, apparently in that game. He misplayed a lofted pass into a Bengals touchdown.

The options to start in Pittsburgh in the likely event Thompson does not: Lano Hill, back from a cracked hip that ended his 2018 season prematurely and limited him in August, and rookies Marquise Blair or Ugo Amadi.

Hill and Blair would be strong safeties and move Bradley McDougald from strong to free safety. McDougald would stay at strong safety, where he played last week, if Amadai plays safety. The rookie fourth-round draft choice from Oregon is a free safety.

Amadi was the first nickel defensive back last weekend. Since then, the Seahawks have re-signed veteran Jamar Taylor to be a new nickel back. Taylor has played Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers four times, from when he was a starter for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and ‘17.

I asked Taylor if he thought that experience against Pittsburgh was a factor in the Seahawks signing him back this week. They cut him Aug. 31.

“We’ll see,” he said, grinning.

Ansah is coming off shoulder surgery that ended his 2018 season with Detroit, then a strained groin last month. The 30-year-old was listed as questionable to play last weekend then did not play. The 2015 Pro Bowl defensive end is eventually going to be Seattle’s bookend edge rusher with newly acquired Jadeveon Clowney.

We’ll see if that will begin in Pittsburgh.

Special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe is doubtful because of a hamstring injury he got in the win over the Bengals.