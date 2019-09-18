Dancing, shadowboxing Ziggy Ansah full go, 9 Seahawks starters miss or limited in practice

Ziggy Ansah dancing, shadow-boxing, looking more than ready in practice to debut for Seahawks Sunday New pass rusher Ziggy Ansah dancing, shadow-boxing, looking more than ready in practice to debut for Seahawks on Sunday against New Orleans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New pass rusher Ziggy Ansah dancing, shadow-boxing, looking more than ready in practice to debut for Seahawks on Sunday against New Orleans.

Ziggy Ansah sure looks ready to make his Seahawks debut this weekend.

The new pass rusher was dancing to the music blaring again over the practice field. He was shadow-boxing with a team staffer between turns in a warm-up drill.

And the 30-year-old defensive end coming off shoulder surgery then a groin injury last month got a similarly positive listing on the team’s official participation report from Wednesday’s practice.

The Seahawks listed Ansah as a full participant at practice four days before they play the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Then again, Ansah was listed as fully practicing Thursday and Friday last week. But then he missed his second consecutive game because of soreness over practicing for the first time in nine months.

Still, coach Pete Carroll said before practice all signs are pointing to the Seahawks finally being able to pair Ansah with Jadeveon Clowney in the defense’s new, improved pass rush off both edges.

The coach was less optimistic about starting right guard D.J. Fluker. The big man missed practice with a sprained ankle he got in Sunday’s win at Pittsburgh. Carroll said it will be a wait-and-see proposition this week to know if Fluker can play against the Saints.

Fluker’s planned fill-in if he can’t play is Ethan Pocic. Pocic also missed Wednesday’s practice. He got a neck injury against the Steelers filling in for both Fluker and fatigued Mike Iupati, the veteran who made his Seahawks debut at left guard in Pittsburgh.

That leaves the starter and replacement both hurting days before the Saints’ NFL-leading pass rush comes to CenturyLink Field.

Carroll said that although Pocic is unlikely to practice much this week the team believes he has a chance to play against New Orleans.

Ziggy Ansah full go, on track to make his #Seahawks debut Sunday. D.J. Fluker and Ethan Pocic both missing hints at potential issue at guard vs Saints’ NFL-leafing pass rush. DK Metcalf already earning days off @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/7DkRimzTjS — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 18, 2019

Starting defensive tackle Poona Ford was listed as limited but was moving around well at the start of the practice. He missed last weekend’s game with a strained calf.

Tedric Thompson did not practice because of the strained hamstring the free safety has had for more than a week. Carroll said if Thompson doesn’t return this week he will next week, when Seattle plays its first division game of the season at Arizona.

For now it appears the safety pairing against the Saints will be what it was against the Steelers: Bradley McDougald at free safety and Lano Hill at strong safety.

Though wide receiver David Moore was limited in practice, Carroll said it appears Moore will play Sunday. Moore has been out about a month with a fractured upper arm.

Interestingly, rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf, who caught his first NFL touchdown pass against Pittsburgh last weekend, was among those listed as taking the practice day off with the designation “NIR,” not injury related. That’s a perk usually reserved for veterans such as Clowney, left tackle Duane Brown and number-one wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Those three joined Metcalf in taking Wednesday off from practice.

SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell gives you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Drew Brees.