Seahawks get two starting blockers back to practice, starting cornerback has a new injury

The Seahawks got their starting guards back to practice.

But one of their starting cornerbacks has a new injury.

Starting right guard D.J. Fluker practiced on a limited basis on a sore ankle Thursday, and left guard Mike Iupati was full go three days before the home game against the New Orleans Saints. Iupati made his Seattle debut last weekend in the win at Pittsburgh after missing more than a month with a sprained foot.

The Seahawks sure could use their top guards against the Saints, whose pass rush leads the NFL in sacks through two games. Top backup guard Ethan Pocic missed his second consecutive practice with a neck injury, though coach Pete Carroll has said Pocic has a chance to play Sunday.

Wednesday, Carroll said of Fluker: “He’s giving me a thumbs up like he’s ready to go. We’ll have to wait and see how the week goes.”

Cornerback Tre Flowers was listed on the team’s daily practice participation report as limited by a new ankle injury.

Ziggy Ansah was full go for the second consecutive day since missing his second straight game, at Pittsburgh. Seattle’s top offseason acquisition and pass rusher is on track to make his Seahawks debut Sunday.

Free safety Tedric Thompson went from not practicing Wednesday to practicing on a limited basis. He missed last weekend’s game with a strained hamstring. Lano Hill started at strong safety and Bradley McDougald moved to free safety against the Steelers.

Carroll said Wednesday: “It’s still touch and go (for Thompson) to make it back for this week He’s working really hard. He’s really determined.

“If not this week, it’ll be next week.”

David Moore went from limited Wednesday to full go. The wide receiver and seventh-round draft choice from 2017 is coming back from a non-displaced fracture in his upper arm he got during training camp. He had four touchdowns in a three-game span last October, then had just one in the final nine games.

Moore had a potential winning score get deflected by a defender then off his chest in the end zone at the end of the narrow home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in November.

“Yeah, David is coming back. He’s been working his tail off to get back,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “He was a big-time player for us last year. He really made some key plays when we needed to. Think about Carolina, that play he made (in late November to rally Seattle to win). Carolina on fourth down and 6, I believe it was. What a catch he made there. Different things he’s been able to do.

“He just brings great enthusiasm too. He really is a guy we love playing with and I know I love playing with. He just brings a lot of juice and energy. We’re excited about that. We’re excited about getting him back on the field. I know he’s fired up about that. I think he brings speed. I think he brings physicality to the game. I think he’s got great hands. It’s hard to tackle him. He’s a guy that’s very, very hard to tackle and he runs all the right routes.

“We’re looking forward to that.”