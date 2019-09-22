Seahawks leave injured-on-Friday Rashaad Penny, apparently healthy L.J. Collier inactive

Week 3 Players To Watch: Seahawks vs. Saints Gregg Bell gives you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Drew Brees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gregg Bell gives you five players to watch as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints, who will be without Drew Brees.

Rashaad Penny’s rare Friday injury cost him a game.

The Seahawks made their second-year running back inactive for Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints because of a new hamstring injury. That made C.J. Prosise ready to assume the role of second runner behind Chris Carson.

The team added Penny to its injury report later Friday as questionable. He injured his hamstring during a light, no-pads, no-helmet practice Friday.

Prosise was ready—meaning, healthy—to replace Penny. A carry or catch for Prosise against the Saints would mean he contributed in consecutive games for the first time since weeks 2 and 3 in September 2017. He’s had 10 injuries in 3 1/2 years with Seattle, but entered Sunday healthy.

“Everybody’s really excited to see C.J. get his touches today,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said from the field on the team’s pregame show on Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio.

Tre Flowers was active after turning his ankle in practice Thursday. The starting cornerback had been questionable to play. Veteran Jamar Taylor, who played nickel defensive back inside last weekend at Pittsburgh, seemed likely to be at right cornerback against the Saints if Flowers wasn’t.

L.J. Collier was inactive, seemingly a healthy scratch. The rookie first-round draft choice returned last week for limited duty at defensive end at Pittsburgh after he missed more than a month with a sprained foot. He admitted he was rusty. Collier was not on the team’s injury report for the game.

With Ziggy Ansah active and making his Seahawks debut against New Orleans and Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson having strong early seasons, the coaches decided to leave Collier out of Sunday’s game.

Tedric Thompson was inactive. The starting free safety in week one missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Seattle’s starting pairing in the back of the defense was set to be Lano Hill at strong safety and Bradley McDougald at free safety for the second consecutive game.

The Seahawks’ other inactive players on Sunday: rookie wide receivers and draft choices Gary Jennings and, John Ursua, backup guard Ethan Pocic (neck injury) and special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe (hamstring).

The Saints made official what was already known: quarterback Drew Brees was out for the game. The 12-time Pro Bowl passer had thumb surgery this past week. The Seahawks were ready for former Minnesota starter Teddy Bridgewater to start against them Sunday.

