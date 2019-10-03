Seahawks’ top two rookie picks, four draft choices in all, inactive vs. Rams

SHARE COPY LINK

The Seahawks’ top two draft choices, and four rookie picks overall, didn’t even dress for the team’s biggest game yet this season.

Seattle left first-round pick L.J. Collier, second-round choice Marquise Blair, fourth-round selection Gary Jennings and seventh-round pick John Ursua inactive for Thursday night’s NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field.

All the rookies were healthy scratches.

Duane Brown was active, as expected. The team had listed its Pro Bowl left tackle as questionable to play because of a biceps injury he’s had for weeks. But coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday all signs were Brown would play.

Collier, the defensive end from TCU, has been inactive for three of the first five games of his career.

Blair, the safety from Utah who had an impressive first preseason game in early August, was inactive for the second time in four days. He was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win at Arizona.

Collier and Blair have been set back by being injured for most of training camp and the preseason in August. Coach Pete Carroll has said in many ways, it’s still preseason for Collier in particular. He missed a month with a severely sprained foot and ankle he got on the fifth day of training camp in late July.

Collier had a tackle in last weekend’s win over the Cardinals.

“He did fine. He did fine,” Carroll said Monday. “He played about 20 plays and was active. Had a couple of nice plays, a nice tackle on a draw. Some good stuff.”

Not good enough to play Thursday.

Quinton Jefferson, Rasheem Green and Branden Jackson have emerged at defensive end while Collier has been sidelined and now inactive.

Blair is the third strong safety right now behind starter Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill.

Carroll was asked Monday what it’s going to take for Blair to get on the field.

“It’s hard. He’s just got to keep battling. He’s just got to keep battling,” the coach said. “The reps and the available opportunities aren’t very apparent. He’s got to work it out through practice, got to work it out through special teams in every way that you can.

“It gets down to numbers. Now that Lano and Tedric are back, where does he fit? He’s got a chance to be as good as anybody we have, and he’s shown that already. But the time and opportunities are really rare and minimized right now. I’d love to see him play. Ypu guys have seen him, too. He’s got a flash to him that we’d love to have on the field.

“So, he’s going to have to keep working, we’ll keep the competition open and give him as many chances as we can.”

The Seahawks’ other inactive players Thursday were defensive back Akeem King and injured backup offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (neck).

The Rams were without former University of Washington safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Bryce Hager because of injuries. Hager started Los Angeles’ home loss to Tampa Bay last weekend.