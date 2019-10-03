NFL Nex-Gen stats show just how insane and improbable the Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett TD was

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is greeted by wide receiver Jaron Brown, right, after Lockett scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can do some pretty amazing things with a football, case in point the Seahawks first touchdown of the night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson’s scramble then pass to Tyler Lockett who BARELY got two feet down in the end zone was crazy to see.

It was crazy to see on TV and in person but just how crazy and improbable was the entire play? Take a look at the NFL next-gen stats

Russell Wilson & Tyler Lockett's 13-yard TD in the back of the end zone is the MOST IMPROBABLE completion of the last two seasons (6.3%).@TDLockett12 was 0.2 yards from the sideline and 1.1 yards from the back of the end zone when the pass arrived.#TNFonPrime | @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/vgPRim3Q3h — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2019

I guess that Wilson to Lockett combo is pretty good.