Seattle Seahawks
NFL Nex-Gen stats show just how insane and improbable the Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett TD was
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson can do some pretty amazing things with a football, case in point the Seahawks first touchdown of the night against the Los Angeles Rams.
Wilson’s scramble then pass to Tyler Lockett who BARELY got two feet down in the end zone was crazy to see.
It was crazy to see on TV and in person but just how crazy and improbable was the entire play? Take a look at the NFL next-gen stats
I guess that Wilson to Lockett combo is pretty good.
