‘Biggest play in my career’ may propel Tedric Thompson forward from Earl Thomas’ shadow

Nice of Tedric Thompson to wear white gloves.

That was just one of the elements—one of the biggest ones—that sent the Seahawks past the Rams 30-29 in an epic showdown Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

Those mitts may have U-turned Thompson’s career.

Seattle’s third-round draft choice in 2017 out of Colorado lived and played his first two seasons behind Earl Thomas. The departed All-Pro’s long shadow continues to reach Thompson, even though Thomas now plays in Baltimore.

If the Seahawks were convinced entering this season that Thompson was their long-term replacement for Thomas, why did they draft safety Marquise Blair in the second round this spring?

Blair had a wowing debut then was hurt most of the preseason, with back issues and a hip pointer. So Thompson started this season where he ended last year after Thomas broke his leg, as the starting free safety.

In the opening game of this season, his first game as Thomas’ full-time replacement, Thompson jumped way too soon on a shot-putted pass by Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton. John Ross caught it behind the malfunctioning Thompson for an ugly, for Seattle, touchdown in a game the Seahawks nearly lost to a still-winless Bengals team, 21-20.

It’s the nature of the free-safety spot. Misplay a ball or a route as the last man back in the defense, the deep center fielder, and it’s often a touchdown.

Then Thompson missed two games with a hamstring injury. Lano Hill became a starting strong safety. Bradley McDougald moved from strong safety to free safety. Coach Pete Carroll has called McDougald the best cover guy in Seattle’s secondary. Free safeties are usually better than strong safeties in downfield coverage by positioning deeper on the field. So it appeared McDougald may stay at free safety and Thompson may stay on the bench.

But when he got healthy last week Thompson started against Arizona. Hill went back to the sidelines. After that game Carroll said Hill deserved to play more against the Cardinals.

Thursday, four days after he played in that win at Arizona, Thompson rewarded Carroll putting him back in to start against the Rams.

Fourth quarter Thursday, the Seahawks led 30-29 on Chris Carson’s juggling catch of Russell Wilson’s fourth touchdown pass with 2:28 remaining. But the Rams were charging. On their ensuing possession McDougald deftly broke up a pass outside on second and 10. Then Goff threw high and (apparently) incomplete over the middle to tight end Gerald Everett. The ball deflected off Everett’s hands. Thompson dived, got both hands under the ball, scooped it to himself off the turf.

Officials stuck by their ruling of incomplete pass.

Urged on by his demonstrative assistants in the coaches’ box above that could see the television replays, Carroll chucked his red challenge flag like a lawn dart. He fired it from the Seahawks’ sideline to the middle of the field, for emphasis.

“It went up there for a bit,” Carroll said. “Wanted to make sure I got all of it.

“The guys upstairs were going crazy. They first said, ‘No! He caught that ball!’ And then I got a look at it on the big screen. And I was assured we have a great shot to get it.

“I was trying to think why would they not give it to us, because it looked so (clear). It’s amazing the way it happened.”

Carroll’s assistants had seen what Seattle’s fans soon saw on the stadium’s big video board: Thompson’s white glove actually got under the ball before it hit the ground.

While referee Scott Novak went to the sideline to review the play with NFL headquarters in New York, Thompson and his fellow Seahawks defensive backs already knew the result. They ran to the north end zone to celebrate with those screaming fans. Then, with Novak still wearing headphones along the sideline and talking to New York, Thompson and friends ran 100-plus yards beyond the other end zone to celebrate with the roaring masses behind the south end zone.

It was a remarkable scene. A victory lap before the victory was official.

“Oh, man. I can’t really explain it,” Thompson said. “They are with us through thick and thin. To be over there, slap people’s hands, shake people’s hands, it was a cool feeling for sure.”

With CenturyLink Field already shaking from the noise Thompson and his teammates helped sustain, Novak finally announced what had become apparent to the replay reviewers—thanks to Thompson’s conveniently bright, white gloves contrasted against the green artificial turf.

Interception. Seahawks ball and lead with 2:08 left.

Asked if he always wears white gloves, Thompson said: “Low-key, yeah.”

He smiled.

It helped there. Better than say, green gloves.

“For sure,” he said, still smiling.

“I mean, it’s obviously the biggest play in my career. For sure. So, because I am in the league now, I would definitely put that at the top.

“For sure.”

McDougald said the play could have long-term effects for Thompson.

“That’s big for him and his career,” McDougald said. “That play right there is going to get his confidence (up). Especially the timing, going down and sealing the game. Those guys were driving and we had to make a play.”

Teammate K.J. Wright was asked what Thompson does that his many detractors don’t see.

“How hard he works,” the Pro Bowl veteran linebacker said.

Carroll wasn’t having anything of the redemption angle for his fourth-year safety in his start-and-stop career after this huge win kept Seattle (4-1) with San Francisco (3-0) atop the NFC West.

“I don’t know if I agree with you, the start-and-stop,” Carroll said. “He’s learned how to play football. He’s a young kid playing and trying to get it together and play really solid.

“He’s so mindful of all the stuff we do, and he’s trying to do things right. He’s really bright and sharp and in control of a lot of stuff. And I just think he continues to get better. It takes a while. And I think he’s doing fine.”

Oh, yeah, the Seahawks’ next home game: Oct. 20 against Thomas and the Ravens.