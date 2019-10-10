Two starters on the offensive line miss another practice, Seahawks lead rusher limited

SHARE COPY LINK

Two of the five starters on their offensive line may be new Seahawks concerns.

Left tackle Duane Brown and right guard D.J. Fluker missed their second consecutive practice Thursday, three days before the Seahawks (4-1) play at the Cleveland Browns (2-3).

Brown has played through a biceps injury the previous two games. He also missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices before playing in the win at Arizona Sept. 22. He missed the Tuesday practice last week before the home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Fluker got what coach Pete Carroll said this week was a hamstring “pull” in the Rams game. Carroll said Wednesday only that Fluker cannot practice right now.

The coach is next scheduled to talk about the team’s injuries on Friday afternoon following practice, and after the release of Seattle’s official injury report for Sunday’s game.

Usual backup tackle Jamarco Jones replaced Fluker in the first half of the Rams game. The fifth-round draft choice from 2018 impressed coaches by largely controlling All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Backup guard Ethan Pocic returned this week after missing a couple weeks with a back injury. But Jones played so well for Fluker last week he appears to be poised to make his first NFL start Sunday if Fluker cannot play in Cleveland.

Lead running back Chris Carson has a new shoulder injury, at least newly listed by the team on Thursday’s practice report. He was a limited participant in the outdoor workout.

Carson had consecutive 100-yard rushing games four days apart last week, Sunday at Arizona and Thursday against the Rams. The team had him speak to the media in a press-conference setting Thursday. It doesn’t normally make players available who are too injured to play in that weekend’s game.

Carson said he feels “close to” fully healthy.

“I feel good, close to 100 percent,” he said. “ It’s still early in the week, so we have some time. But I feel pretty good.”

Branden Jackson, the fourth defensive end on passing downs early this season, returned to practice after missing Wednesday.

