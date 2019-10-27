Justin Britt, his year likely over, the first to greet Seahawks in locker room at Atlanta

The first man greeting the Seahawks beneath this gorgeous dome was, on this uneven day in Georgia, was the least fortunate of them all.

Justin Britt, his knee and his season shredded, was the first man in the locker room, sunny side up, congratulating his Seahawks on routing the Atlanta Falcons early then holding on to win 27-20 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Right after the game, he was right at the door for us, cheering us on,” Russell Wilson, the man Britt has snapped to for the last three season, said.

“How he was in the locker room postgame, that’s just who he is.”

Britt has been Seahawks’ starting center and anchor of the offensive line since a position change in 2016. He went went down in the first quarter when he got the back of his legs run up on during a 1-yard run inside by Rashaad Penny.

He stayed down for a minute or so. Then trainers and the team doctor helped him off the field. As he walked off gingerly, Britt had a word with his replacement likely for the rest of this season, Joey Hunt.

Then, on the sideline, Britt angrily slammed his helmet into the turf.

He knew then what coach Pete Carroll said after the game: the Seahawks fear Britt has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and will need reconstructive surgery. That would sideline him for up to a year, into the 2020 season.

“When you see Justin go down, that really hurt us. That brought pain to all of us,” Wilson said.

Wilson and most of the Seahawks’ offensive line were on one knee on the field a few yards from Britt when he was down getting attended to by the medical staff.

He’s the second Seahawks player lost to a season-ending injury in the last three games. Top tight end Will Dissly ruptured his Achilles tendon on Oct. 13 during the win at Cleveland.

“Justin and Dissly, those two guys are probably the epitome of what a Seahawk should be,” Wilson said. “Just, I mean, tough, smart, about the culture, leaders. Those are two great players that we have, unfortunately, lost.

“Justin today, that was tough for us. I’m praying that he just stays encouraged.

“But I know that he will come back stronger. I know he will continue to be a great force just in terms of locker room.”

Now it’s Hunt’s turn.

“Joey’s been preparing for this opportunity forever. He’s been a great worked and a total team guy,” Carroll said. “He’ll do a really good job filling the spot. Really smart guy.

“He’s ready to go. He’ll fill in, just like our guys do.”

Seattle’s sixth-round draft choice in 2016 out of Texas Christian has started three games in his 3 1/2 NFL seasons. His first career start was for the injured Britt at center Nov. 27, 2016, at Tampa Bay. He has also backed up at guard and even recently been an extra, blocking tight end.

The Seahawks released Hunt at the end of the 2017 preseason. They re-signed him to the practice squad, and that’s where he spent most of that season.

He was on the active roster most of last year, appearing in 11 games and starting two. This season he got a high-ankle sprain in August but stayed on the active roster.

With another possible fill-in center, Ethan Pocic, on injured reserve, it’s Hunt’s job the rest of this season.

“Joey stepped in and did a great job,” Wilson said, “made some great (protection) calls against a very tough front where they move a lot and do different things.”