Josh Gordon full go for Seahawks; Pete Carroll believes this is where the WR wanted to be

All signs are Russell Wilson and the Seahawks’ soaring passing game will indeed be adding a former All-Pro for their biggest game yet this season.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has been cleared by Seattle’s medical staff to fully practice this week to make his debut for the Seahawks (7-2) next Monday night. That’s their showdown at the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (8-0).

Gordon told Seahawks coach Pete Carroll this was the place he wanted to be. At least after it became clear in the last couple weeks the New England Patriots didn’t want the 2013 Cleveland Browns All-Pro anymore.

The Patriots activated Gordon off injured reserve Thursday, after his knee injury last month. New England waived him the same day.

“He’s been cleared to go. He’s ready to go,” Carroll said Monday.

Seattle claimed Gordon off NFL waivers Friday and gave him a low-risk contract for the rest of this season.

The 28-year-old veteran did not play in the Seahawks’ overtime win at home Sunday against Tampa Bay.

“Thursday, when we get rolling again (after an extra players’ off day before the Monday night game in Santa Clara), he’ll be going,” Carroll said. “He’s in the building. He’s studying and all that, getting ready. We’ll see how it goes.”

Gordon has a history of substance abuse and NFL suspensions. His last one ended when commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him in August.

Carroll met with his new wide receiver Monday.

“He is really clear. Excited to be here,” Carroll said. “We had a good conversation, on a lot of topics in a short time. He met with coaches, and all of that.

“Bright. Sharp. Ready to learn. Humble. Look for the opportunity to make something happen, to help the club.

“He seemingly had his sights on getting here, was hoping to get here. So that’s a good thing.”

Carroll said, as he did Friday, he is going to wait until he sees Gordon practicing before he forms any expectation for him. Gordon is joining a Seahawks offense that scored 40 points while Wilson passed for 335 yards and five touchdowns against the Buccaneers Sunday.

Tyler Lockett had a career-high 13 catches on 18 targets for 152 yards and two scores. Rookie DK Metcalf had six receptions on nine targets for a career-high 123 yards and another touchdown. Even fill-in tight end Jacob Hollister had two touchdown catches.

So it’s a legitimate question to ask: How is Gordon going to fit into what’s currently rolling for Wilson and Seattle?

Gordon averaged 18 yards per catch last season in 11 games for the Patriots, before he got suspended again by the NFL late in 2018. This season he had 20 catches for an average of 14.4 yards per reception.

He’s not come close to the 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns for the Browns six years ago.

“I’ve seen him on film,” Carroll said of Gordon, chuckling. “He looks pretty special. He’s got a good history of making plays, and all that.

“But I want to see how he mixes with our guys, and all that. There is no expectation of how much he will contribute or play or whatever.”