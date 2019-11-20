Tyler Lockett practices. Jadeveon Clowney does not. New, minor issue for Russell Wilson

Pete Carroll had the theme from “Rocky” blaring across the Seahawks’ practice field.

Fitting music, four days before the team plays at the movie champ’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Who is fighting to get healthy and play the Eagles?

Tyler Lockett was in the locker room walking normally seven days after his release from a two-night stay in a Bay Area hospital to treat a severely bruised shin. Russell Wilson’s leading wide receiver did some limited work on the field Wednesday afternoon, following some light work in a morning walk-through.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett will attempt to practice more on Thursday.

The coach says he thinks Lockett will play in Philadelphia.

“I do,” Carroll said.

“He does, too.

“Of course, we’re watching Tyler. Tyler’s really on the upswing now. There were a couple tough days before he got out of California. He’s feeling way better and expects to do some work. He’s going to catch some balls after practice with Russ and start getting ready to go.”

Wilson was on the injury report Wednesday with a new issue, though, again, he fully participated in the practice. The team listed him with a hamstring issue.

Wilson hasn’t missed an in-season practice let alone a game in his eight years as Seattle’s starting quarterback. His start Sunday will extend his franchise record to 123 consecutive starts. That’s the league’s second-longest active streak of games played among quarterbacks.

A win Sunday by the Seahawks (8-2) over the Eagles (5-5) would make Wilson the first QB in NFL history with a winning record in each of his first eight seasons.

Duane Brown and Jadeveon Clowney missed practice, but signs are both veterans will play Sunday.

Why?

Brown has been playing through knee and biceps injuries. Carroll said last week’s bye greatly helped the 34-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle, though the team would continue to limit and monitor him this week. Brown has often missed practices on Wednesdays this season. He’s played in eight of the 10 games, missing the win at Cleveland and home loss to Baltimore on consecutive weekends in mid October.

LT Duane Brown continues to heal at start of #Seahawks practice ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/DOrzTjG6Pk — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 20, 2019

Clowney is coming off a domination of the 49ers nine days ago. His new listing is knee and hip issues. But the team made the Pro Bowl defensive end available for a press conference before Wednesday’s practice.

The Seahawks don’t typically do that for guys that are in true doubt of playing in that week’s game.

Tight end Luke Willson missed practice because of the hamstring he strained against San Francisco. That is partly why the Seahawks activated veteran Ed Dickson off injured reserve Wednesday to play on Sunday.

Carroll said the gritty, popular Willson is probable to play in Philadelphia.

Kicker Jason Myers has a new right-hip injury since he won the 49ers game with his redemptive field goal in overtime. He was one of many starters limited in practice Wednesday, though kickers by nature are limited throughout the entirety of every practice.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed has new ankle and groin issues since his 1 1/2 sacks against the 49ers.

Pro Bowl veteran linebacker K.J. Wright was also a limited participant in practice with a new shoulder injury.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson’s hip and ankle and new starting free safety Quandre Diggs’ hamstring had them limited in practice.

Chris Carson got his usual Wednesday off to rest, part of the Seahawks’ maintenance plan for their lead running back. Carroll is well aware Carson, who has a history of injury issues, has had 227 touches (220 carries, 27 catches) through 10 games. He’s 47 carries short of his career high of 247 last season, with six games remaining in this regular season.

Carson is 147 yards from becoming the sixth player in Seahawks history with two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

That is why 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny is basically mothballed right now. Penny has 14 carries total in the last four games, and just 36 through seven games played and three he’s been inactive this season.

“Chris has been doing a good job. He’s been consistent. It just hasn’t happened (for Penny),” Carroll said.

“We really like Chris carrying the football. That’s really the main reason. He hasn’t made it available for Rashaad because he’s been going the whole time.”

Asked if Carson’s workload so far this season is a concern, Carroll said: “I knew it was 200 (carries for him), so that’s pretty good. That’s a good indicator.

“I’m really more mindful of how he’s responding each week and how he comes back. The guys are managing his return to play really well, the way we’re doing it. We’ve got a program for him so that he’s able to handle it. He’s felt great. Just keep that going.

“He’s caught the ball more. We’ve used him more in the passing game, as we had anticipated. Continue to want to get him the football. I just think he’s been more complete. Always going to have to keep working on his pass-protection stuff. The production in the running game and the addition of more receptions has really been nice.”

Duane Brown, Jadeveon Clowney (new injuries), Luke Willson do not practice. Tyler Lockett does, on a limited basis, 8 days after release from Bay Area hospital. And a new listing for fully participating Russell Wilson: hamstring. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/NZY1IqiSAg — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 21, 2019