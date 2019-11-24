Rashaad Penny resurfaces, Seahawks’ pass rush, defense dominate 17-9 win at Eagles

Seattle Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny (20) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP

Ugly game. Malfunctioning offense. Unnecessarily tight game into the fourth quarter on the road.

So of course the Seahawks got saved by Ru...

Rashaad Penny?

The mothballed running back and 2018 first-round pick? The guy who had 2 yards and just three plays in Seattle’s last game?

Yeah, that guy.

He bolted and bulldozed 58 yards for the game-breaking touchdown early in the final period. Then, to close out the game, it was the forgotten Penny and not fumbling, 1,200-yard back Chris Carson, who was getting the carries on a close-out drive in Philadelphia.

Seattle’s defense set a season high by forcing five turnovers. And the Seahawks won for the sixth time in six road games this season, a not-that-close 17-9 over the mostly inept Eagles in the cold win at booing Lincoln Financial Field.

Penny’s bounced off baffled Eagles and stiff-armed a third overwhelmed defender on his 58-yard run early in the fourth quarter to break open a slogging, 10-3 game.

His 122 yards on 14 rushes set his new career high. His only other game above 65 yards in his 23-game career was Nov. 11, 2018, 108 yards against the Rams in Los Angeles.

That’s why the Seahawks drafted and have kept him.

And it’s why Seattle (9-2) won for the seventh time in eight games, to keep pressure on 9-1 San Francisco atop the NFC West.

That was despite enduring Russell Wilson’s third interception this season, at least 17 points squandered by the offense, plus Carson fumbling, recovering then losing a botched hand-off from Wilson in his own end of the field on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter.

Then cornerback Shaquill Griffin broke up Philadelphia’s last chance to get back in the game, a pass by erratic Carson Wentz off J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s hands on fourth and 2 at the Seattle 23-yard line with 7:49 left.

Wilson completed 13 of 25 passes for 200 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked six times, including twice for no yards on scrambles.

Wentz was playing without their top three wide receivers—DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were inactive and injured. Lead running back Jordan Howard and starting right tackle Lane Johnson were also out.

It showed.

Wentz got 80 yards passing in a garbage final drive in the final minute to a touchdown with 20 seconds left, with Seattle in prevent defense. He finished 33 for 45 passing for 256 yards, one interception, two interceptions

Pass rush has arrived

Coach Pete Carroll said for weeks—months—the Seahawks’ pass rush, and in particular slowed end Ziggy Ansah, were comin’.

They’re here.

That’s the most promising development the last two games for the Seahawks and their playoff hopes.

Ansah had 1 1/2 sacks in the first half, one on which he combined with Jarran Reed to sack and force Wentz to fumble. Ansah had a third sack and another forced fumble of Wentz negated by a penalty on Shaquill Griffin for holding an Eagles receiver 35 yards away from the play in the second quarter.

The 30-year-old Ansah had one sack all season entering Sunday. The Seahawks’ biggest offseason acquisition was so ineffective for months and out of the defense’s plans, second-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin took his snaps on third downs late in Seattle’s win at unbeaten San Francisco in its previous game.

Sunday the Seahawks were missing top sack man Jadeveon Clowney, who was inactive with a hip injury. Yet they swarmed Philadelphia’s make-shift offensive line that was down to a third-string right tackle. They had two sacks and five hits on Wentz in first 25 minutes of this game.

They finished with three sacks and eight hits on the quarterback.

Seattle has eight sacks and 18 hits on QBs in the last two games.

That’s more than half the defense’s totals for the first nine games: 15 sacks and 25 QB hits.

That blows

A 17-mile-per-hour wind into the open, north end of the stadium, a wind-chill that made it feel like 34 degrees and a grass field wet from light rain contributed to an ugly, sloppy, sputter-and-stop game.

That wind particularly affected throws from the north to south end of the stadium. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz missed high and long overthrowing wide-open receivers on two plays that could have been touchdowns in the first quarter. With the wind at his back in the second period, Wilson scrambled then saw Jacob Hollister alone in the end zone. He flipped a pass that wobbled and sailed on his like a frisbee, well over Hollister’s head.

Seattle settled for Jason Myers’ short field goal and 10-3 lead instead of 14-3.

Shaquem Griffin’s biggest play yet

Shaquem Griffin didn’t need the wind to make his biggest play yet as a Seahawk.

In the third quarter, the Eagles were inside the Seattle 40-yard line driving to tie the game. On third down, Griffin sprinted up field from his new edge-rusher spot in which he debuted the previous game at San Francisco. He beat third-string right tackle Hala Vaitai and crashed into Wentz and his running back on a late hand-off. Griffin helped create the fumble teammate Quinton Jefferson returned to the Philadelphia 32.

Then, to typifying the middle two quarters for Seattle’s offense Sunday, it committed three penalties for 20 yards backwards, including center Joey Hunt for tripping while pass protecting. Then Wilson forced a throw on third and Delaware from midfield into double coverage toward David Moore. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby deflected the pass to teammate Rodney McLeod for Wilson’s third interception in 11 games this season.

That was the third potential score wasted by the Seahawks’ offense, which had eight first downs and was 3 for 10 on third-down conversions by the final minute of the third quarter.

At that point, Wilson was 10 for 21 passing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Penny was Seattle’s leading rusher, with just four carries for 37 yards.