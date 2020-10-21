Seahawks continue using new practice-squad rules to add vets, this time Mychal Kendricks

The Seahawks continue to take advantage of new NFL roster rules to stock their practice squad with veterans who can work their way into helping a needy defense.

Seattle signed back former starting linebacker Mychal Kendricks to the practice squad. The team announced the move Wednesday.

The Seahawks also signed veteran safety Damarious Randall from their practice squad to the active roster. That is to replace safety Lano Hill, who went on injured reserve with a back injury.

Seattle also signed veteran linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.

Kendricks was the team’s starting strong side linebacker in the 2018 and ‘19 seasons. He had both those years cut short by season-ending injuries, after three starts in 2018 and 14 last season. The second injury was a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in late December.

The Seahawks let his contract expire after the end of last season. The Super Bowl-champion starting linebacker with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season had been unsigned since. Seattle hosted Kendricks recently for a free-agent tryout to determine how healthy he was to possibly play this season.

The Seahawks have used new NFL roster rules for this COVID-19 season to sign former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, former Green Bay Packers first-round draft choice and starting safety Randall and now Kendricks to the practice squad. This year for the first time players of any service time can be on a team’s practice squad, which has expanded from 10 to 16 players for 2020.

Previously, only players with fewer than three years of NFL service time were eligible for the practice squad.

Also new this season: Teams can call up to the active roster for each game one or two players from the practice squad without officially signing them to the 53-man roster with a new contract. That’s how Randall has played the last two Seahawks games while All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has been out injured. Yet Randall has remained officially signed to the practice squad.

Harrison is working his way back into playing shape on the practice squad before his Seattle debut. He hasn’t played in almost 10 full months, since his final game for the Detroit Lions.

Kendricks turned 30 last month. He can help at a position that has already lost Bruce Irvin for the season to knee surgery. Second-year linebacker Cody Barton struggled with missed tackles in two starts for Irvin. Rookie first-round pick Jordyn Brooks sprained his knee in his first NFL start the game after Irvin got hurt last month. Brooks hasn’t played since.