Seahawks: No fans for next home game, either. But they are holding out hope for later

The Seahawks will begin November the way they played September and October.

With no fans in Seattle.

The team announced there will be no fans permitted inside CenturyLink Field for its next home game, Nov. 1 against San Francisco. That’s because of continued public-health concerns and restrictions in King County and Washington to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As we continue our conversations with local public health and government officials regarding the ability to host fans, we have made the decision that our November 1 hone game vs. San Francisco will move forward without fans in attendance,” the Seahawks said in a statement they issued Thursday morning. “We remain hopeful that conditions will improve as the season goes on and will continue to keep fans updated on future decisions.”

All that statement left out was: Wear a mask.

We have made the decision that our November 1 home game will move forward without fans in attendance.



We will continue to keep fans updated on future decisions. pic.twitter.com/39aA79JG7F — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2020

The Seahawks had announced in August there would be no fans through their first three home games. The last of those three was Oct. 11, the team’s win over Minnesota.

The New Orleans Saints this week will become the 18th NFL team, two more than half the league, that is having or planning to have some fans at games by Nov. 1. The others are: Arizona, Miami, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Denver, Kansas City, Dallas, Green Bay, Atlanta, Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Eight of the 14 games in the league this weekend will have fans in limited capacities at games. That includes the Cardinals in their game against the Seahawks in Glendale, Arizona. There will be 1,200 selected season-ticket holders at that game.

King County and Washington remain one of the more locked-down counties and states in the country, and have been since the pandemic began more than six months ago.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

So far, those polices are working in their aim to contain the coronavirus. Those cases in the state have been on a slight uptick recently, Washington’s rates of COVID-19 cases have stabilized relative to the rest of the country—and to the NFL, for that matter.

A friend of mine who does not live in Washington (and wishes he does) shared this CDC map of current COVID-19 spread. #WearAMask #WearADamnMask pic.twitter.com/6TLCeLH1gE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 16, 2020

So much for one of the loudest, most-impacting home-field advantages in the NFL.

Coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider and Seahawks players have said repeatedly how much they miss having their fans inside CenturyLink Field. Already this season, the team has won all three of its home games in the final seconds—all in a stadium where the only noise was from the roaring players on the field and sideline.

After its fourth-down touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds to go beat the Vikings two weeks ago, Carroll said: “I have a regret. I have a MAJOR regret,” Carroll said, shaking his head. “That the 12s weren’t here to be able to enjoy this one. ...

“Because you guys never would have gone home tonight.”

The Seahawks have four home games remaining after the one against the 49ers in empty-again CenturyLink Field Nov. 1: on Nov. 19 against Arizona, Dec. 6 against the New York Giants, Dec. 13 against the New York Jets and Dec. 27 against the Los Angeles Rams.

At 5-0, Seattle currently is atop the standings in the NFC. The top seed in the conference after 16 regular-season games gets a first-round playoff bye and home field throughout the postseason.

The Seahawks are holding out hope coronavirus pandemic trends turn favorable between now and the end of December to make that home field a true advantage.