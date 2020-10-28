Seahawks get the help they need for a needy pass rush, trade for Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap

The Seahawks are getting help they desperately need for their pass rush.

They are trading with Cincinnati to acquire two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Carlos Dunlap, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

The price: reserve center B.J. Finney and a late-round draft choice, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That choice is believed to be a seventh-round pick.

That, if true, is a steal for Seattle in trade compensation—not considering Dunlap’s hefty salaries the next two seasons.

Finney was owed a guaranteed $4.5 million in his contract the Seahawks signed him to in free agency from Pittsburgh this spring. He was going to be the new starting center for Seattle this season. But he failed to grasp the offense quickly enough in training camp. Ethan Pocic won the job instead, and FInney has played as many snaps with the Seahawks’ offense this season as you have.

Dunlap has been scheduled for salary-cap charges of $10.99 million this year and $13.5 million in 2021, the final year of his contract.

The 31-year-old Dunlap has one sack this season while in a rift with the Bengals, who told him to stay home from practice this week while they worked out trading him.

He had 46 sacks from 2015-19, including 13 1/2 in 2015. That was the first of his consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Bengals.

Seattle has seven sacks by defensive linemen in six games. They are on pace to have 24 sacks this season, four fewer than when they were next to last in the league in sacks.

Dunlap can’t help immediately, for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. He has to go through a six-day entry protocol for COVID-19 testing before being allowed into Seahawks headquarters and to practice.

This story will be updated.