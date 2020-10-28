Jamal Adams returning to practice, but Seahawks don’t know if he’ll play vs. 49ers Sunday

Jamal Adams is back on the field.

Now the challenge is to see if he can be back playing.

The All-Pro safety was set to practice for the Seahawks Wednesday afternoon for the first time since he strained his groin Sept. 27 during Seattle’s home win over Dallas.

Coach Pete Carroll said Adams would be working “in a limited fashion.”

Carroll said Adams’ big day will be Thursday, to see how the groin reacts to his first on-field work in a month.

If that goes well, there is an increased chance for him to play Sunday when the Seahawks (5-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-3).

This story will be updated.