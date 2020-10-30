Shaquill Griffin out. But a chance Jamal Adams, Chris Carson, 3 other Seahawks starters go

Shaquill Griffin won’t play.

All other of the Seahawks’ many injured starters have a chance to Sunday in their key NFC West home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That includes Jamal Adams.

Seattle listed its All-Pro safety as officially questionable to play for the first time since he strained his groin during the team’s win over Dallas Sept. 27. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday as coach Pete Carroll had expected him to this week because of an illness.

His return would help a Seahawks defense that is last in the NFL in total yards and passing yards allowed and has gotten next to no pressure on opposing quarterbacks for the month Adams has been out.

Griffin will miss Sunday’s game with the concussion and hamstring injuries he sustained last weekend in Seattle’s overtime loss at Arizona.

Shaquill Griffin is out.



Jamal Adams, Chris Carson questionable.



3 starters doubtful for Sunday vs 49ers. #Seahawks ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/qMr1c6kMXP — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 30, 2020

Of the Seahawks’ three injured running backs, Carlos Hyde looks least likely to play. He is doubtful with a strained hamstring he got celebrating a touchdown against the Cardinals last weekend.

Lead back Chris Carson is questionable with a sprained foot. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Neither did third-down back Travis Homer. He has a bruised knee and is also questionable.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Defensive end Benson Mayowa, the Seahawks’ co-leader with Adams in sacks at just two through six games, is questionable with an ankle injury he got at Arizona.

If Adams can’t start again at strong safety, Ryan Neal is supposed to again. But now Neal is questionable to play against San Francisco, too. He has a hamstring issue.

Jordan Simmons is likely to start at left guard for the second consecutive game on Sunday. That’s because 33-year-old veteran Mike Iupati is doubtful with his back issue.

Nickel defensive back Ugo Amadi is also doubtful with another hamstring injury. Options to replace him as the fifth defensive back in passing situation include former Packers starter Damarious Randall and reserve Linden Stephens.