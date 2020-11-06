Jamal Adams full go. Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, 2 other Seahawks starters out Sunday

Let Russ Cook? Again?

It sure looks like that will be the Seahawks’ game plan—again—Sunday at Buffalo.

That’s because Seattle will again be without lead running back Chris Carson and number-two rusher Carlos Hyde. On Friday, the team ruled them officially out for the game between division leaders.

Jamal Adams full go for Sunday. But 4 #Seahawks starters out for Buffalo: Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, Benson Mayowa, Mike Iupati.



Ugo Amadi, Carlos Hyde out. DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer the only available running backs.



Time for a (soon-to-be-patented) #LetRussCook again pic.twitter.com/F3r5thJqfX — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 6, 2020

Wilson has 26 touchdown passes through seven games, second-most in NFL history. He needs four more scoring passes Sunday to tie Tom Brady’s league record for most through the first eight games of a season.

Carson hasn’t played since he sprained his foot early in Seattle’s overtime loss at Arizona two games ago. Hyde strained his hamstring in that game.

Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas are the only running backs left on the active roster.

That could change Saturday. The Seahawks signed back their 2016 draft choice Alex Collins this week. The veteran running back is on the practice squad but could be called up as one of the two promotions from the practice squad allowed for each team per game in the NFL’s COVID-19 season.

The league has a Saturday afternoon deadline to much such promotions in time for a practice-squad player to be eligible to play in Sunday’s games.

Former All-Pro run-stuffing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison is also a candidate for a call-up from the practice squad Saturday for what would be his Seahawks debut at Buffalo. The Bills (6-2) ran 38 times for 190 yards last week in their win over New England.

Homer is one week better on his bruised knee from the Arizona game; he practiced more this week than last, when he played just seven snaps against San Francisco.

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is full go to start for the first time since he strained his groin Sept. 27 late in Seattle’s win over Dallas.

Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is also out for the Bills game. Tre Flowers and Quinton Dunbar are again expected to start at cornerback.

Left guard Mike Iupati will miss another game with an injured back. Jordan Simmons will again start for the 33-year-old Iupati.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa, the Seahawks’ co-leader in sacks with two, will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained ankle.

But two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap will be making his Seattle debut. The Seahawks traded for him two weeks ago. Then he had to pass through a six-day protocol for COVID-19 testing with his new team.

Nickel defensive back Ugo Amadi will miss his second game in a row. He has a strained hamstring. D.J. Reed and Ryan Neal are candidates to be the fifth defensive back, and maybe a sixth defensive back, in passing situations against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Neal started the last four games Adams has missed at strong safety, and impressed coaches into earning more playing time.